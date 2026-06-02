Inside the Falcons' Biggest Offseason Change Up Front

FLOWERY BRANCH – The first call that Kevin Stefanski made after the Atlanta Falcons hired him was to Bill Callahan, and the legendary coach was in place before Stefanski could even speak to the Atlanta media for the first time.

“I know the impact that Coach Callahan can have on your offensive line room, on your offense, on your offensive staff,” Stefanski said. “[He is] somebody that I lean on quite a bit, [he’s] a former head coach, so he's definitely a resource for me as a younger coach. He’s a great, great, great technician.”

The two men were back together for the first time since their shared time in Cleveland (2020-23), and the pairing made perfect sense for both parties. When the two worked together, the Browns averaged a prolific 139.6 rushing yards per game (third most in the NFL) over that span, and Callahan’s fingerprints were all over that output.

As a position coach, he is renowned for his ability to connect with players and get the most out of them. And when looking at his resume, it’s easy to see why.

Over his 27 years in the NFL (and another 19 in the college ranks), with stops at eight franchises, he has coached 14 Pro Bowl players. Callahan has been a head coach of a Super Bowl team, a run-game coordinator, an offensive coordinator, a quarterbacks coach, a tight ends coach, and an assistant head coach.

In Atlanta, he will simply carry the title of ‘offensive line coach,’ but his influence will go far beyond that. He will reassume his role as the run-game architect, with one of the best arsenals Callahan has had in his illustrious career.

He inherits one of the league's most talented rushing attacks, led by Bijan Robinson, but his new line will also feature plenty of experience (a combined 490 career starts) and production – the Falcons have the league’s sixth-best rushing attack (127.8 yards per game) and have allowed the fifth-fewest sacks (98) over the last three seasons.

That group has been one of the NFL’s more consistent units over the last several years, but there will be plenty of adjustments for them this summer. Dwayne Ledford, who had coached that unit since 2021, utilized a wide-zone scheme, while Callahan has been known for his gap-schemes.

“It's give and take, and it's been fun. It's a great group of guys,” Callahan said. “Coach Led did a phenomenal job when he was here. He got the line rolling. They're physical, they have a great attitude about themselves, [and] they did a great job producing in the run game. I'm just here to maintain what they've done and improve upon it.”

And improving a unit that, aside from right tackle Jawaan Taylor, has played together for the last three seasons will take a unique approach. Callahan understands this and explained that he treats every player in his room a little bit differently.

“I think a 13-year vet like Jake [Matthews] versus a rookie walking in the door, it's different,” he explained. “I'm really careful about what I say to each person. I don't want to confuse the young guys, so I don't give them too much, but I also want to be able to challenge the older vets with some new information, maybe things that they haven't heard or things that they haven't done before.”

He clearly did the prep work for his new unit, but there’s no secret to improving. Getting better takes preparation, practice reps, and communication. That is what Callahan brings to the table, and it is precisely why Stefanski brought him to Atlanta.

“I think just speaking as an offensive lineman, the key emphasis is we want to be a team that outworks other teams, and when they put our film on, they see something different,” Jake Matthews said. “I think we’ve got something special starting.”

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