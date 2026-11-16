J.J. Watt Exposes Embarrassing Falcons Problem During Chiefs Loss

The Atlanta Falcons may have been giving away more information than they realized before the snap, and NFL legend J.J. Watt made sure everyone watching Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs knew about it.

During CBS’ broadcast of Atlanta’s 35-13 loss to Kansas City, Watt identified a potential pre-snap tell involving Falcons offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor that could allow opposing defenses to anticipate whether the offense is preparing to run or pass.

Watt broke down Taylor’s positioning, using several graphics to show how his foot placement changes when lining up in a three-point stance. He also highlighted differences in Taylor’s hand placement when operating out of a two-point stance.

Look closely... 👀@JJWatt accurately predicts a pass vs. a run based on Falcons OT Jawaan Taylor's stance.



CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/naMymtucuX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026

The former NFL defensive star explained that Taylor’s positioning could provide defensive linemen with valuable information before the ball is even snapped.

“As a defensive lineman, you watch every single guy. This isn’t something that anybody in the league doesn’t already know,” Watt explained during the broadcast.

Watt also pointed out that this was exactly the type of information the Chiefs would be studying throughout the week.

“This is the type of stuff the Chiefs are studying this week,” Watt said.

There was another reason why Kansas City could have been particularly familiar with Taylor’s tendencies. The offensive tackle spent the previous three seasons with the Chiefs before joining Atlanta in free agency.

CBS even showed an example of Michael Penix Jr. changing a play at the line of scrimmage, apparently switching from a pass to a run. Taylor immediately adjusted his hand placement, giving Watt another opportunity to demonstrate the potential tell.

Watt also identified a specific foot positioning that indicated a pass was coming.

“You’ll see, when he’s in that deep stagger, that’s when it’s gonna be a pass,” Watt explained.

The concerning part for Atlanta is that this wasn't identified internally, or at least fixed internally. NFL defensive coordinators and defensive linemen spend countless hours studying film, making it reasonable to question whether opposing teams had already recognized similar patterns before being exposed by Watt.

Kevin Stefanski Addresses Falcons’ Potential Tendency

Following Sunday’s loss, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Watt’s observations and whether Atlanta was aware of Taylor potentially tipping plays.

“Every team has tendencies; we’re aware of ours,” Stefanski said.

That response suggests the coaching staff understands that opposing defenses are constantly searching for small advantages when studying Atlanta’s offense.

However, the Falcons will need to make sure those tendencies are not giving opponents an unnecessary advantage.

Taylor also had a difficult afternoon against his former team, committing two false-start penalties as Atlanta struggled to establish consistency offensively.

The Falcons managed just three points and 186 total yards through the first three quarters before Kansas City eventually pulled away.

Atlanta is now 3-7 after suffering another disappointing defeat, with plenty of questions surrounding the team’s offensive execution.

Taylor’s stance might seem like a relatively minor detail, but at the NFL level, small advantages can make a significant difference. If opposing defenses can consistently identify whether Atlanta is running or passing before the snap, it becomes considerably more difficult for the offense to find success.

The Falcons now have their bye week to evaluate what went wrong and make necessary adjustments before returning to action against the Minnesota Vikings on November 29.

If Watt can identify Atlanta’s tendencies from the broadcast booth, the Falcons need to make sure opposing defenses cannot continue to take advantage of them.

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