Kevin Stefanski Gives 'Non-Negotiable' In Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Room

The biggest question for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the 2026 season isn't just who will be the starting quarterback, but how effective can he be once he's in the job.

Michael Penix Jr. is on track to be ready for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after undergoing ACL surgery in November. He's doing everything but "team" drills at Falcons OTAs this week and told reporters he's been throwing since March.

Tua Tagovailoa was released by the Miami Dolphins and signed with the Falcons on a veteran minimum as he looks to rehab his career and possibly earn another big payday next season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is looking to escape the quarterback drama he left behind in Cleveland and start fresh with either Penix, Tagovailoa, or some combination of both in 2026. One thing he made clear this week at his press conference this week though, is there is one person in charge of the quarterback room.

"I think that one voice is non-negotiable for us," Stefanski said of quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt leading the room. "The good news is, having worked with coach Van Pelt, worked with coach Reese, we speak the same language so that our players are hearing the same thing."

In the recent past, the word "collaborative" came up any time a Falcons staff member was asked about a decision or philosophy. That doesn't mean other voices won't be heard under Stefanski, but it was refreshing to hear coaches have clear roles and responsibilities.

It's a diverse group of quarterbacks the Falcons have in attendance, from an undrafted rookie to players with 3, 7, and 12 years in the NFL. Stefanski isn't afraid to lean on a veteran like Trevor Siemian.

"I will tell you, it's a fun, it's a fun group to be with," Stefanski said. "You walk in, and I am in those meetings, and you have AVP at the front of the table. You have (OC) Tommy (Rees), obviously, in those meetings. You have Jordan Reid, our assistant quarterbacks coach. Then you have quarterbacks that are all in various stages of their career.

"Trevor Simian, Tua, Mike, Jack Strand. It's fun having Trevor in there now. Trevor and I were together in 2018, back at the Vikings. I had Trevor go through his career chronologically the other day and name all the teams, and it was hard for him, but he did it."

Siemian has been on eight different teams, some multiple times, including playing for former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in Tennessee in 2020.

"There's a lot of football and X's and O's that gets accomplished in there, but not before you get to start talking about families and where people are," Stefanski said. "So, I give a lot of credit to AVP for that room and the temperature, if you will, of that room, making sure that everybody in there is pushing each other.

"I think there's a way to be a great teammate and to push each other and also do it in a way that is best for the football team. And I think that's what I witnessed in that room."

The Falcons invested heavily in the quarterback room in 2024, but it will be up to a different staff to get a tune out of the room in 2026. Stefanski has tasked Alex Van Pelt with doing so, and that's non-negotiable.

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