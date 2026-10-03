Kyle Pitts Could Be Poised for Bigger Role in Falcons vs Saints

Kyle Pitts has been one of the least involved players in the Atlanta Falcons offense through the first three games, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees knows that needs to change.

Pitts enters Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints with just two receptions for 20 yards on six targets. His 8 percent target share is well below what would be expected from a player the Falcons signed to a new contract this offseason after he finished 2025 with 88 receptions for 928 yards and earned Second Team All-Pro honors.

Rees put the responsibility on himself Friday when asked about finding ways to get Pitts more involved.

“I need to do the best job I can to make sure Kyle can play,” he said.

Rees added that Pitts remains an important piece of what Atlanta wants to do offensively.

“We’re a better team when we can do that.”

It is a continuation of a message Rees has delivered throughout the early part of the season. The Falcons offensive coordinator acknowledged previously that Atlanta needed to find better ways to utilize Pitts, particularly after the tight end had only one catch through the first two games.

Now, the matchup with New Orleans presents another opportunity.

The Saints have allowed significant production to opposing tight ends through the first three games. Opposing tight ends have recorded 25 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans, with the Las Vegas Raiders accounting for 13 receptions, 148 yards and two touchdowns from the position last week.

The matchup is notable for Pitts because Atlanta does not necessarily need to force targets his way. The Saints have already demonstrated vulnerability against the position, creating an opportunity for the Falcons to incorporate Pitts naturally within the offense.

Pitts has continued to play a significant role in Atlanta’s offensive personnel, but his production has not reflected his presence on the field. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson and Drake London have emerged as the primary focal points of the offense.

That has left Pitts waiting for his opportunities.

The Falcons have plenty of reasons to keep looking for ways to involve him. Pitts was one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends last season, finishing second at the position in receiving yards while ranking among the league leaders in yards after the catch.

Against New Orleans, the opportunity could be there.

For Rees, it will be about creating situations where Pitts can become part of the offense without forcing the ball to him.

After three quiet games, Atlanta will find out whether that approach can finally get Pitts going.

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