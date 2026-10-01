Bijan Robinson’s ‘Peek-a-Boo’ Running Style Could Give Saints Fits

Bijan Robinson has already shown over three weeks that he can take over a game with his explosiveness. Against the New Orleans Saints, however, the Atlanta Falcons running back could rely just as much on his vision and patience as his physical ability.

Robinson is coming off a dominant performance against the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries while adding 19 receiving yards. His 213 scrimmage yards helped Atlanta secure its first win of the season, earning Robinson NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

After the game, Robinson offered an interesting description of what makes his running style so difficult to defend.

He called it “playing peek-a-boo” with defenders.

60 seconds of the NFC Offensive Player of the Week@Bijan5Robinson x https://t.co/6OPN1C2gwC pic.twitter.com/9QMmhSGfal — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 30, 2026

“It’s more just my eyes, like, trying to manipulate backers and just kind of getting them off their spots,” Robinson said Thursday.

“Trying to just kind of get them in uncomfortable positions and maybe think I’m going one way and just kind of playing around.”

That approach could be important Monday night when the Falcons travel to New Orleans for a divisional matchup with the Saints.

Robinson enters the game leading the NFL in yards per touch at 5.9 among players with at least 50 touches. He also has a 62.7 percent touch rate, trailing only Derrick Henry's 67 percent.

The production has also followed Robinson into primetime.

His performance against Green Bay gave him three career games with at least 200 scrimmage yards in primetime since the 1970 merger, tying Derrick Henry, Shaun Alexander, and Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Robinson's ability to create plays is not simply about finding the biggest hole. He wants to create the hole himself by forcing defenders to make difficult decisions.

“It’s on me to just be disciplined and set up the blocks and make sure when I see a crease, it decreases,” Robinson said.

Through three games, Robinson has 349 rushing yards on 66 carries and 118 receiving yards on 13 catches. His 467 scrimmage yards lead the NFL.

The matchup could give Robinson another opportunity to build on that production. New Orleans currently ranks 27th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 128.7 rushing yards per game.

The Saints, however, have had some success limiting Robinson on the ground recently.

In two meetings against New Orleans last season, Robinson totaled 103 rushing yards on 29 carries. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry across those two games, though he added 47 receiving yards on five catches.

That history makes his ability to manipulate defenders particularly relevant Monday night. If Robinson can use his eyes to move linebackers and force them out of position, he could create the openings that were harder to find in his recent matchups with New Orleans.

But Robinson's role with the Falcons extends beyond what he does with the ball.

For the first time in his career, he was named one of Atlanta's captains. On Thursday, Robinson discussed how his leadership has developed since entering the NFL.

“You can’t just come in here and start talking and expect people to listen to you,” Robinson said.

Instead, Robinson stayed focused on his performance.

“For me, it was trying to be the best player I could be on the field and then let my play talk.”

That approach has gradually given Robinson a larger platform inside the locker room.

“Whether it’s on the field, about the film, their faith, anything. Like, I’m always here for them,” Robinson said.

Now, Robinson is trying to use that voice to make sure Atlanta keeps the momentum it created in Green Bay.

“We can’t have a game like last week and then go backwards,” Robinson said. “That’s the last thing that we got to do. That’s the last thing that anybody on this team wants.”

The Saints will have to contend with a running back producing at an elite level while continuing to evolve as a runner.

Robinson's “peek-a-boo” style gives him another way to attack a defense. If he can manipulate New Orleans defenders into the wrong gaps, the creases he creates could become opportunities for another big night.

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