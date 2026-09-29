Falcons' 3 Most Disappointing Players Through First 3 Games

The Atlanta Falcons started the season 0-2, but those games are a distant memory with Michael Penix Jr. back to starting games. While we can't expect the Falcons to routinely blow out teams like they did the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, neither should we expect the ineptitude shown with emergency starter Cooper Rush under center.

The Falcons can also expect to get more production from three veteran players who are off to a slow start this season. Injuries and circumstances have played a part (see: Rush, Cooper), but each of these three players has a proven track record of production better than what the Falcons have seen in the first three games.

Earlier this week, we took a look at the three most surprising players (in a good way), and here's a look at three players we expect to step it up as the season wears on.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Tight End

The Falcons signed Kyle Pitts Sr. to a lucrative three-year, $53 million contract in the offseason that included $36 million of guaranteed money. At $17.7 million, Pitts is the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Through three games, he has two catches for 20 yards.

This isn't entirely his fault. In fact, it mostly isn't his fault. No one outside of Bijan Robinson was able to get the ball in an advantageous position the first two games of the season. However, once Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup, Pitts was only targeted twice against the Packers.

This doesn't mean Pitts hasn't been open, because he has. Rush missed him against the Steelers on what would have been a long touchdown catch. The Packers couldn't stop Drake London or Bijan Robinson, leaving limited opportunities for Pitts.

Pitts has also done some of his best blocking of his career early in the season, but teams don't pay blocking tight ends $18 million. To get a return on their investment, they'll need to get Pitts more involved in the offense.

They will. London can't carry the entire receiving load on his own every week.

Jessie Bates III, Safety

Arguably the Falcons' best player on defense in the last several years, Bates has been rather quiet to start the season. He does lead the team with 17 tackles, but his impact plays have been limited. That said, the Falcons' defensive front has been one of the best in the league. It's also an indication of how the best teams are usually built front to back instead of back to front.

Bates was limited in training camp for several weeks and may just be working his way back into shape.

Bates carries the fourth-highest salary cap hit of any safety in the NFL, and he's scheduled to be a free agent after the season. He'll turn 30 in February, and a high-dollar safety might not be the way general manager Ian Cunningham wants to go.

Divine Deablo, Linebacker

Like Bates, Deablo was also carrying an injury through training camp. He's looked a step slow in his lateral pursuit and coverage early in the season. He has just 11 tackles, trailing four defensive backs for the team lead.

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels has overshadowed him in the early days. Deablo is also scheduled to be a free agent after this season, and right now, he's costing himself some money.

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