Maason Smith Making Falcons Trade with Jaguars Look Even Better

Maason Smith delivered one of his most productive performances of the season as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Smith finished with two tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and a forced fumble. His performance helped Atlanta generate pressure and create turnovers against a San Francisco offense that entered the matchup without a loss.

For Smith, the production was reminiscent of the work he has put in throughout the season and the defense’s commitment to executing its game plan. The Falcons acquired Smith in an offseason trade that sent 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a rare player-for-player swap, and it was even rarer that it was from the same position, from the same round, from the same draft.

“Just seeing everything fall into place, man. It felt good,” Smith said.

The Falcons emphasized winning the turnover battle entering Sunday’s matchup, knowing San Francisco’s defense also excelled at forcing takeaways. Atlanta’s defense answered that challenge.

“That was kind of one of the biggest keys to victory for us going into the game, man, just wanting to win the turnover margin,” Smith said. “We knew on the other side that they do a very good job about getting the ball out.”

Smith credited the defense for staying disciplined and attacking when opportunities were available.

“I think we did a great job of attacking the ball, man, and sticking to the plan that we needed to do to get the victory,” he said.

The performance was an encouraging step forward for Smith, who entered the game with four tackles through Atlanta’s first six games. His production against San Francisco brought his season totals to nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

More importantly, the outing gives Smith something to build on as the Falcons look to establish consistency along the defensive line. His ability to generate pressure and contribute to takeaways could become increasingly valuable as Atlanta works to climb the standings.

Smith understands that Sunday’s victory must serve as a starting point rather than a finish line. The Falcons have experienced difficult stretches this season, but Atlanta will look to maintain that defensive intensity against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

“Just use it as momentum, man, going into next week, getting back to the win column, and just continue to grow from there,” Smith said.

If Smith can build on his performance against the 49ers, the Falcons could have another underrated talent on their defensive front as they look to turn Sunday’s statement victory into sustained success.