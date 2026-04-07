Atlanta Falcons Showing Interest in High-Upside Defensive Back

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been interested in adding some secondary help in the upcoming NFL Draft. They welcomed Florida cornerback Devin Moore to Flowery Branch for a top-30 visit.

Moore figures to be a solid option for the Falcons in the middle rounds of this month’s draft. He has some outstanding height and length, but injuries were a concern for him in college. The defensive back played in just 30 games played (17 starts) over his four years in Gainesville.

“Yeah, it was extremely tough,” Moore said about fighting through injuries in college. “But, you always have to bring the positives out of the negative. It taught me a lot about my body, how much you use your core. And just being able to get my core stronger, since I'm focusing on it so much – that is definitely a plus.”

He did appear in the most games of his career last season, but has since seen his draft process marred by the same bad injury luck that he struggled with in college. Moore underwent groin surgery in December, which prevented him from participating in the Senior Bowl and hindered him during the NFL Combine.

Moore only ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, posting an average 4.5-second time. He did do the vertical jump during Florida’s pro day, finishing with a solid 34.5” jump.

When healthy, Moore has shown himself to be a capable boundary cornerback. During his 11-game senior season, the defender posted single-season highs of 35 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, four defended passes, and one forced fumble. And at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he has the ideal size for the NFL.

“I'm extremely proud,” he said about his senior season. “There's always some plays and some things I want to clean up. But just being able to progress throughout my college career and play with confidence, that was the main thing.”

There is little doubt that he can compete, but his health will likely be an anchor to his draft stock. But teams have been complimentary of what he can bring to the table at the next level.

“They love my size. They know I can run,” Moore said. “They just want to see me, and how I can break. That was most important for me today, to show them I could get out of my in and out of my breaks at my size and weight.”

In Atlanta, Moore would join a cornerback room that needs some bolstered depth behind starters A.J. Terrell Jr. and Mike Hughes. Terrell is the clear top player at the position, but Hughes had some struggles that cannot be ignored. He is under contract through 2027, and is the likely starter for next season.

Should the Falcons add a developmental prospect like Moore, he could sit behind Hughes in 2026 before competing for the starting job in 2027 and beyond.

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