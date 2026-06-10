4 Atlanta Falcons Players Who Could Surprise in 2026

Ian Cunningham and the Atlanta Falcons set out with a clear purpose in mind this offseason, and that was to “raise the floor” for this franchise.

Injuries exposed them, and too often, this team was left counting on former practice-squad players to play meaningful roles. They needed more veteran depth.

After a flurry of free agency moves, the Falcons hope they have established some of that for this season. 25 new faces were added from the open market, and many of those players signed short-term deals to be here. Regardless, many of them will be counted on to play meaningful roles for the franchise in 2026.

Stars finish games in the NFL, but depth players get you there. Who among the Falcons could be one of those who surprise this season? Falcons OnSI highlighted several.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson, a former first-round pick from 2022, has not yet found that breakout gear. He has a pair of 500-yard seasons under his belt, but has not flashed the potential the Commanders saw in him to make him a top pick.

That could change in Atlanta.

With the Falcons, Dotson will have a clearly defined role in the offense . Ian Cunningham would not have signed him to a $15 million deal after just 478 cumulative yards over two years had he thought any differently. His speed will be an important element for Atlanta’s offense down the field, and he will occupy the No. 2 receiver role opposite Drake London.

Those traits made him a first-round pick, but they were buried on the depth chart in Philadelphia.

Running back Brian Robinson

Like Dotson, Brian Robinson was buried on the depth chart for the team that traded for him. He went from taking the lion’s share of the carries in Washington to just picking for scraps with the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey.

He will have a similar touch-eater in Bijan Robinson ahead of him in Atlanta, but he came to Atlanta on the deal he did for a reason .

His new lead dog allows for more dual-running-back sets. The now-departed Tyler Allgeier touched the ball 170 times per season while he was here, and Brian Robinson should get similar reps. If he can replicate his per carry totals, Robinson may end up outpacing what Allgeier was able to do (4.3 vs. 3.6) for the Falcons.

Cornerback Mike Hughes

Of the returning players, nobody needs a bounce-back season more than Mike Hughes. The Falcons brought in competition after he struggled with production and injuries last season.

Naturally, he will be under a lot of scrutiny this summer, but competition often brings out the best in players. Hughes has experience in this league and was just a season removed from one of his best as a pro in 2024.

After dealing with neck and ankle injuries, he is back and healthy for the Falcons this season, which could mean he returns to playing at a starting-quality level.

Defensive lineman Maason Smith

As many of these players on this list are, Maason Smith is coming to Atlanta for another chance. His, unlike the others, was not by choice. The Falcons swapped defensive linemen earlier this offseason, trading Ruke Orhorhoro straight up for Smith in a rare one-for-one deal.

In Atlanta, the Falcons will lean on his ability to shift inside, something Orhorhoro was ill-equipped to do. To this point, he has been a welcome addition, with Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich calling him a “ pleasant surprise ” during organized team activities.

His numbers will not flash in a box score, but his impact will be felt on film and in the Falcons’ run defense. Smith will join Da’Shawn Hand as the primary run-stuffers, occupying the middle of the defensive line.

If he performs the way they envisioned, he could end up being a bit more than a pleasant surprise for them this fall.

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