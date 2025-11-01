Upcoming Atlanta Falcons Opponent Drake Maye Gets An MVP Comparison
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons will have a difficult test with a streaking New England Patriots on Sunday. Their Week 9 opponent has won five straight games coming into this week, in large part due to who they have under center.
Drake Maye has been at the core of the resurgence in New England, even drawing comparisons to one former NFL MVP that the Falcons have faced off against this season.
“He feels like a mini-Josh Allen, like a younger Josh Allen in a lot of ways,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about Maye. “His mobility, his arm strength, the way he can take a game over with both facets of the game. So, he's going to be a problem.”
The second-year quarterback has been as efficient as he has been effective for the Patriots this season. Maye is completing 75.2% of his passes for 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions. In terms of estimated points added per pass (EPA/pass), the Patriots are third in the NFL (+0.26).
He also has flashed some athleticism, illustrated by his 250 rushing yards, making it imperative that the Falcons keep him contained to the pocket on Sunday.
“He's extending plays,” safety Jessie Bates said about Maye. “But also he's keeping his eyes down the field as well.”
While he does not quite match the size and athletic profile of Allen, Maye will offer a lot of the same game-breaking ability that the reigning MVP brings every play.
“[Maye] can move around,” head coach Raheem Morris said about the challenge they face in a player of that size and athleticism. “They’re very big. They're fast. They're mobile. So, you've got to prepare those guys the same way you did. You've got to treat those guys very similarly. Very similar styles, very similar styles of play, and both very good, in my opinion.”
The young quarterback has been a playmaking force for the Patriots this season, and slowing him down will be a difficult challenge for the Falcons this Sunday. In the latest NFL MVP odds on DraftKings, Maye comes in with the third-best odds (+500) to take home the award. He is trailing only Patrick Mahomes (+125) and Josh Allen (+350).
“That's a tremendous challenge,” Ulbirch said about slowing Maye and this Patriots offense down. “They've been tremendously physical and tough, and efficient on offense. And they're catering to this quarterback, too, as far as giving easy completions, easy reads. He's doing a good job.”
Kickoff between these two is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.