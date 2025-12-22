WATCH: C.J. Henderson Slams the Door as Falcons Hold Off Cardinals

GLENDALE – The Atlanta Falcons slammed the door on the Arizona Cardinals, courtesy of an unlikely hero: journeyman cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Time was winding down late in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium, and the Falcons were clinging to a seven-point lead over the Cardinals. Jacoby Brissett had pushed the Arizona offense to midfield and tried slipping a pass down the sideline to wide receiver Michael Wilson. Henderson made an athletic play, diving forward and snatching the ball from the Cardinals’ receiver before falling out of bounds.

C.J. Henderson, just signed to the #Falcons roster, seals a win with his first interception since 2022. Atlanta’s second win in a row. pic.twitter.com/0K1qL0J2dp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2025

“We’ve got them dawgs in the room, we’ve got dawgs everywhere on this defense,” defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus said. “Look at C.J. today, he got the elevation, and he made a game-winning play. That’s the NFL, it’s always one possession. That’s what I love about this game, you can’t go wrong and gotta be perfect in all phases. That’s what I love about having a guy like C.J.”

The former top-10 pick, who rotated duties with rookie UDFA Cobee Bryant while filling in for the injured Mike Hughes, was only signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday . This game marked his first significant action of the season, and Henderson played 36 defensive snaps in the win as he stepped in for A.J. Terrell Jr., who left the game with an injury.

He was targeted four times, allowing just two receptions for 24 yards and a 29.2 passer rating.

“Absolutely proud of him,” head coach Raheem Morris said. “Having the opportunity to get him on our practice squad, him working his butt off, getting up. Him working himself into the rotation, being able to split some reps with Cobee [Bryant] today. Then, having to go out there and fill in for A.J. [Terrell Jr.] in a critical moment and make a huge play.”

Henderson had previously been called up in the Falcons’ Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but only played three special teams snaps. Sunday was his first defensive action since 2023, and his first interception since 2022.

Bryant also had a solid day against a potent Cardinals passing attack. The rookie played 24 defensive snaps and allowed catches on both of his targets for 52 yards and a touchdown.

With Hughes’ injury status still up in the air moving forward, this duo could continue to get some more looks over the Falcons’ final two games this season. Their continued strong play will be important for this team, which is looking to close out an otherwise disappointing season on a high note.

Next up, they will face off with a red-hot Los Angeles Rams offense that features an MVP frontrunner in Matthew Stafford and an arsenal of elite receivers on Monday Night Football.