Watch Kevin Stefanski Make His First Appearance at Falcons HQ

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons officially named Kevin Stefanski the 20th head coach in franchise history, and he has made his first appearance at headquarters.

The Falcons’ digital team recorded the moment that Stefanski first stepped into the team facility at Flowery Branch, and it published it on the team’s YouTube channel.

Stefanski’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns ended with a 45-56 record, but it was marked by two of the franchise’s three playoff appearances in the last 30 years (the first since 2002) and their only postseason victory during that span. He was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year for how his team performed over the course of those two seasons.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” said Stefanski. “I am grateful to Mr. Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team, and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go,” Stefanski said in an official statement from the team after being hired last weekend.

Coming off a pair of 8-9 seasons, the Falcons feel as if they are in a position to win now. Stefanski was considered by many to be the top option for candidates with head coach experience, and he was reportedly set to advance to the second round of interviews with other NFL franchises before agreeing to come to Atlanta.

Stefanski is currently hard at work putting together the inaugural staff that will help him lead the Falcons into 2026 and beyond. He will also play a role in hiring the next general manager.

The Falcons have already announced that they have retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator and longtime NFL coach Bill Callahan as the offensive line coach, but they have several more positions to be filled.

The Falcons’ new head coach will be officially introduced next Tuesday, January 27th, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the first time that Stefanski will have to address his new franchise.

The president of football, Matt Ryan, said that the team was looking for a head coach with “emotional stability” and “the ability to command respect of your players,” traits they see in Stefanski. The Falcons feel like they have their guy.