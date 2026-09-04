Falcons RB Bijan Robinson’s Response to Criticism Shows Why He’s Different

Bijan Robinson continues to make a good impression on others.

For his on-field ability and character as a person.

New Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees saw firsthand as those were fused at a training camp practice in Flowery Branch.

Rees said he and the staff called out the All-Pro running back and reigning NFL scrimmage yard leader for not “finishing a rep.”

At times, superstar players could feel above reprimand: the big money, the status.

But not Robinson, Rees feels.

“He’s just wired the right way. He’s a great player; he’s a better person. When you get on him about certain things, he takes it to heart,” Rees said in a recent interview with Pete Schrager.

Rees continued, adding that the Atlanta offense was backed up deep in its own territory during the practice.

The offensive coordinator quipped that the next play could be a 97-yard touchdown.

That wasn’t a joke to Robinson.

He got the football and took it downfield to the house for the score against the Falcons’ defense.

“Eight seconds later, it was a 97-yard touchdown,” Rees told the story.

The Rees-Robinson exchange encapsulates and validates the reasoning behind all the rewards the running back has received, especially since posting an NFL-most 2,298 scrimmage yards during the 2025 season.

In early August, Atlanta extended Robinson’s contract for three years, worth $75 million, with $66.75 million guaranteed after the running back staged a “hold-in” at camp. The deal reset the NFL market for running back contracts.

On Sept. 2, NFL players voted Robinson the third-best in the league entering his fourth season. He tied Julio Jones at No. 3 for the Falcons’ highest rank. Robinson is the second Falcon on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list, joining wide receiver Drake London, who’s No. 66.

The next day, on Sept. 3, the Falcons star may have earned the highest honor of his young career. He was named a first-time team captain. Right guard Chris Lindstrom, linebacker Divine Deablo, safety Jessie Bates III, and kicker Nick Folk.

“When your best players can lead by example and can be coached hard, improve upon the thing you’re asking them to do, lead from the front, that’s when you have a chance to be pretty good,” Rees said. “He’s special that way; he’s a special person.”

The Robinson-led Falcons, under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, open their 2026 NFL season on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

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