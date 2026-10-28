Falcons Could Trade for Key Weapon in Colts Fire Sale

The Indianapolis Colts are open for business, but could the Atlanta Falcons want in?

After Colts ownership fired Chris Ballard last week, the franchise has started selling off roster assets in quick succession. In a matter of hours, interim general manager Ed Dodds shipped All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks for a pair of picks (a 2027 third-rounder and a 2028 fifth-rounder) and All-Pro interior defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-rounder.

With Indianapolis tearing down its roster, teams across the league are looking to pluck a piece from a teardown franchise.

Who could be the target from the Colts?

The Falcons could add wide receiver depth at the deadline, and Josh Downs immediately comes to mind.

At 25, the Georgia native is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has developed into a solid route runner. The Falcons would need to send a mid-round pick in 2027 for Downs.

Lining up mostly in the slot, Downs could replace Olamide Zaccheaus in the rotation, since the free-agent addition hasn't made a significant impact so far (four catches for 17 yards). The addition could make sense, but his presence would also impede rookie Zachariah Branch. Atlanta would also be competing with other wide receiver-needy teams (e.g., the Chiefs, 49ers, etc.), and the Colts would look to maximize their return.

If the Falcons looked deeper on the Colts’ roster, they could also target wideout Keenan Allen. He is no longer the elite threat he was, but the 14-year veteran would still be a red-zone threat for Michael Penix Jr. and a valuable locker-room addition for a young rotation.

Are the Falcons in position to make a deal?

Ian Cunningham has already shown a willingness to make trades, and the first-year general manager has already made four.

Over the offseason, he acquired Wanya Morris from the Chiefs, Sydney Brown from the Eagles, Gervon Dexter from the Bears, and Maason Smith from the Jaguars. These were aggressive deals by the Falcons, and three have worked out beautifully. Cunningham was intentional with these deals, some player-for-player and others straight draft capital, but each addressed a specific need the roster didn’t already have.

For now, the Falcons aren't in a position to be hyper-aggressive.

At 3-4, they are around the middle of the NFC and aren't expected to be contenders this season. They are also well-positioned to spend big in free agency in 2027 ($141.4 million in cap space, the most in the NFL) and, if they choose, could compete for these assets on the open market instead of giving up draft capital.

Downs would also be in the market for a lucrative extension. With the Falcons already paying three skill players big money, they are unlikely to pony up what it would take to retain him.

The Colts' sell-off could create opportunities, but Cunningham should only make a move if the price and long-term fit make sense. He's shown a willingness to be aggressive, but patience may be the better play.