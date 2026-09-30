Tua Tagovailoa Opens Up On His Role as Atlanta Falcons Backup QB

Tua Tagovailoa’s role with the Atlanta Falcons has changed significantly through the first three games of the season.

Tagovailoa was initially named the Falcons’ starting quarterback, but an oblique injury prevented him from starting in Week 1. That opened the door for Cooper Rush, who started the first two games before Michael Penix Jr. took over under center.

Three games into the season, Penix is now the Falcons’ starter while Tagovailoa continues working his way back from the injury.

Tagovailoa said Tuesday that he is feeling better but acknowledged that he may not yet be completely healthy.

“Just thought it wasn’t something as serious, just man, maybe my back or something might have locked up,” Tagovailoa said. “But that’s what it was (an oblique) and it’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

The injury came at an unfortunate time for Tagovailoa, who had been given the opportunity to open the season as Atlanta’s starter. Instead, he has spent the first three games watching from the sideline while the Falcons have already made a change at quarterback.

With Penix now in control of the starting role, Tagovailoa has accepted the responsibilities that come with being the backup.

“You’ve got to do everything you can to make sure you’re not the reason he’s failing,” Tagovailoa said. “So, that’s where I look at my job being right now for Mike and whatever he needs in terms of off-the-field film, extra throws, questions, whatever it is, whatever that looks like. That’s what my job description entails right now.”

Tagovailoa still considers himself competitive despite the change in circumstances. His current role does not mean he has stopped preparing or looking toward another opportunity.

“I’m always going to look at it as a competition,” Tagovailoa said. “But as I said, this is the job description right now. Mike’s the guy. We have to do everything we can to support him, and we’re going to support him.”

For the Falcons, the quarterback situation has been one of the biggest developments of the opening three games. Tagovailoa was supposed to begin the season as the starter, Rush stepped in because of the injury, and Penix ultimately earned the opportunity to take over.

Now, the attention turns toward what Penix can do with the starting job. After stepping into the lineup, he has an opportunity to establish himself as the quarterback the Falcons want leading the offense moving forward. With Tagovailoa recovering behind him, Penix has the chance to cement himself as the long-term answer in Atlanta.

For Tagovailoa, that means continuing his recovery and staying ready. For the Falcons, it means moving forward with Penix at the center of their plans. After three games and an unexpected quarterback shuffle, the direction of Atlanta’s offense now rests with Penix.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com