Tua Tagovailoa Reveals Where He Stands on Possibility of Tyreek Hill Joining Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fond of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

During their four years as teammates on the Miami Dolphins, Hill famously said Tagovailoa is more accurate than multiple-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. The comments were after Mahomes and Hill played together in Kansas City for six seasons.

Hill is now a free agent. He’s recovering from a grievous left knee dislocation and multiple ligament tears, including his ACL, sustained four games into the 2025 season. The Dolphins released him this offseason.

Miami also did away with Tagovailoa, prompting him to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting quarterback job.

Though no longer teammates, Tagovailoa and Hill remain linked to each other.

“I got a FaceTime call from Tyreek throughout OTAs and whatnot,” Tagovailoa told the media at training camp. “But yeah, just talking.”

Tagovailoa had the most productive years of his six years in Miami with Hill as his top target, from 2022 to 2025. The quarterback led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and then followed it up by passing for the most yards in 2023.

Tagovailoa was asked if he would want a 32-year-old Hill to join him in Atlanta, fresh off a season-ending knee injury, in an attempt to recreate the magic they made in Miami.

“Well, I would want him to get better,” Tagovailoa answered.

“As a person, be able to do things he would be able to do when he’s way, way done. But that’s also not my call on the end. I want to make sure he’s good, and he’s able to still run with his kids later on in life when he’s done. That’s it.”

Hill is a Georgia native out of Douglas, where he played at Coffee High School. Hill’s hometown is a three and a half hour drive from Atlanta.

While a Peach State homecoming would be a feel-good NFL story, the biggest concern is Hill’s surgically repaired knee.

Hill posted clips of himself working out at his Miami home on X/Twitter as he rehabs his knee.

He says that he was “feeling different” and that doctors were initially unsure about his NFL future, and that he “might not be able to walk again.”

“After doing two surgeries, I have no power in my left leg at all. So, I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg,” Hill added. “But it’s one day at a time. God to be the glory, I’m going to keep grinding.”

Hill didn’t provide a specific recovery timeline, but said: “It’s looking real good.”

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