Tua Tagovailoa Inherits Falcons Team Loaded with Weapons Amid QB Battle

If anyone knows a good wide receiver, it’s Tua Tagovailoa.

The new Atlanta Falcons quarterback has been spoiled with opportunities to connect with the likes of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at the University of Alabama and All-Pro talent Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins.

“Oh, for sure. [But], I wouldn’t say spoiled,” Tagovailoa said when asked about his history with star receivers. “I have been very blessed, man, to be able to throw to some really good wide receivers, some really good pass catchers.”

That richness of weaponry continues for Tagovailoa in Atlanta as the lefty’s seventh NFL season approaches.

Amidst an ongoing starting quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr., Tagovailoa will have endless targets to hit if he wins the job as the Falcons’ signal caller.

The head of the cast of Falcons is the newly extended Drake London, who’s caught over 300 career passes and is nearing 4,000 yards as he enters his fifth season in 2026. Tight end Kyle Pitts is fresh off his first All-Pro season, where he had a career year with 88 receptions and 928 yards.

Pitts was rewarded with a record-breaking contract of his own on Tuesday.

Atlanta’s supporting cast includes buzzing rookie and third-round NFL draft pick Zachariah Branch and new signees Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Tagovailoa has tall options who can grab jump balls, like London and Pitts, who stand 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6, respectively. Furthermore, Branch, Dotson, and Zaccheaus are closer to the ground, all 5-foot-11 or shorter, but are speedy and agile receivers who can get quick first steps against opposing defensive backs.

“We have a lot of dudes. You have a variety of receivers and pass catchers within the tight end room,” Tagovailoa explained at mandatory minicamp.

“You just have to be able to build a relationship, build that chemistry with those guys. What guys run certain routes best? You put that into a box, and you can gauge this is the route we would like for this guy to run.”

The Falcons struggled to move the ball through the air last season, finishing 21st in passing yards out of 32 NFL teams. Some argue that the playcalling was predictable under former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Now, the Falcons will potentially have an experienced quarterback and former Pro Bowler in Tagovailoa leading the offense.

Robinson caught 79 passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns last year, adding another aerial threat to the arsenal. Tagovailoa’s NFL chops, paired with a new coordinator, Tommy Rees, and Atlanta’s top-10 rushing attack, led by All-Pro Robinson, could be a formula for a balanced offense.

The Falcons are making headway to make that a reality this fall.

“I like that we push the ball down the field a good chunk, and I like how we’re trying to mirror our run game with our pass game,” Tagovailoa said of his offensive takeaways.

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