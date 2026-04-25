What Atlanta Falcons Can Expect from 4th Round Draft Pick Kendal Daniels

With their fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall), the Atlanta Falcons addressed a primary need by selecting Kendal Daniels, a linebacker out of Oklahoma.

After spending his first four seasons at Oklahoma State, Daniels capped off his collegiate career at Oklahoma, where he showcased his versatility by transitioning from safety to linebacker.

Throughout his collegiate career, he totaled 293 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The former Sooner is Atlanta’s third pick and second defensive selection of the draft, joining Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (No.48) and Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch (No.71).

How Does Daniels Fit In Atlanta?

Although ESPN list's him as an edge rusher, Daniels has also taken over 1,000 snaps at safety, and 300 snaps at middle linebacker.

Defensive coordinator has succeeded at emphasizing multiplicity in his defensive schemes, keeping offenses guessing with varied fronts. For a player like Daniels that has a sense of comfort at multiple positions, he could be a natural fit within the system.

His versatility gives Atlanta the option to plug him in all over the front seven once he eventually gets acclimated, and he could even make an immediate impact given recent free agency departures and the possibility of a suspension forJames Pearce Jr..

While there's an expected adjustment process for any rookie, Daniels' experience as a four-year starter in the Big 12 could make that transition much smoother.

Scouting Report

While the Falcons are set at safety for the foreseeable future, they could use a rangy linebacker of his caliber who is capable of playing off-ball and pursuing ball carriers sideline to sideline, while also dropping into coverage, and even an making an impact as a blitzer.

While starting on a Sooners defense that gave up the sixth-fewest points in the nation, he played the "Cheetah" position, designated for a hybrid linebacker/safety who is an effective run-stopper but also comfortable working against the pass. During the 2025 season, he totaled 53 tackles and nine tackles-for-loss while breaking up three passes and recovering a fumble.

During his time at Oklahoma State, he was the Big 12 Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year with 71 tackles and three interceptions, and followed that up by totaling 105 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks. In 2022, he was named a Second-team All-Big 12 selection.

At Oklahoma’s Pro Day, Daniels measured 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, while posting a 29.5-inch vertical jump and running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash.