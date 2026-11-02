What’s Going On With the Falcons’ Run Defense?

The Atlanta Falcons have a serious problem defending the run, and Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exposed just how much the unit has regressed over the past month.

Atlanta entered Week 8 with one of the NFL’s top rushing defenses, ranked fourth in the league and allowing just 88.9 rushing yards per game. However, the Buccaneers completely dismantled that reputation, rushing for a franchise record 324 yards in a 16-0 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

The performance was particularly alarming because Tampa Bay completely abandoned its passing game. Baker Mayfield finished 0-for-3 passing, but the Buccaneers still controlled the afternoon by repeatedly attacking Atlanta on the ground.

Bucky Irving rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, while Kenneth Gainwell added 140 yards on 25 carries. Both running backs established career highs, and Tampa Bay averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

For a Falcons defense that had been one of the team’s biggest strengths early in the season, Sunday’s performance raised serious questions about what has changed.

A troubling trend since Week 5

The Buccaneers’ performance was not an isolated incident. Atlanta’s struggles defending the run have been building since its Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons allowed 208 rushing yards to Baltimore, followed by 98 against Chicago and 123 against San Francisco. Tampa Bay then took things to another level with 324.

That is 753 rushing yards allowed across four games, an average of 188.3 per contest. The Dallas Cowboys are last in the NFL in rush defense at 152.8 yards-per-game.

The contrast with Atlanta’s early-season performance is significant. The Falcons entered their Week 8 matchup ranked fourth in rushing defense. Their season average now sits around 118 rushing yards allowed per game.

The numbers suggest Atlanta has gone from a defensive strength to a potential liability in a matter of weeks.

The most concerning part is that opponents have found success using similar concepts. Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco and Tampa Bay have all been able to generate production on the ground, putting increased pressure on Atlanta’s defensive front and linebackers.

Jessie Bates III knows opponents are targeting the weakness

Following Sunday’s loss, safety Jessie Bates III acknowledged that Atlanta has to do a better job recognizing and defending the running schemes opposing offenses are using.

“We’re gonna see these same runs. We’re gonna see these same gap schemes. People are going to load the box. They feel like that’s going to be the answer to beat us,” Bates said.

The veteran safety also pushed back against the idea that Atlanta’s defense was completely ineffective.

“I thought we did a good job up until the fourth quarter. I think the first three quarters, I really thought we contained them.”

However, that containment eventually disappeared.

Bates acknowledged that Tampa Bay’s limited passing attack made the defensive assignment straightforward. The Falcons knew the Buccaneers wanted to run the football.

“You gotta bring your hard hat and be able to stop the run, and like I said, we didn’t do that,” Bates said.

This shows a larger issue with Atlanta’s defensive execution. Knowing what an opponent wants to do is one thing. Having the personnel and discipline to stop it is another.

Atlanta needs to rediscover its defensive identity

The Falcons have an opportunity to respond when they travel to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the upcoming matchup presents another challenge for a defense that has struggled to contain opposing rushing attacks.

Bates believes the solution starts with preparation and execution.

“We just gotta be able to come in next week and be more prepared to stop the run and run the ball better,” Bates said.

Atlanta cannot afford to continue allowing opposing offenses to dictate the game through their ground attacks.

The Falcons entered the season with expectations of having a physical defense capable of controlling the line of scrimmage. Their early-season rushing defense suggested they were moving in that direction.

Now, four consecutive games of significant rushing production from opponents have changed the conversation.

The Buccaneers provided the clearest example of what happens when Atlanta cannot stop the run. Tampa Bay completed zero passes, scored 16 points and still won comfortably.

That should be a major wake-up call.

The Falcons need answers from their defensive front, better gap discipline from their linebackers and more consistent tackling from the entire unit.

Otherwise, opposing offenses will continue following the blueprint Tampa Bay just established.

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