Winners and Losers: Falcons Struggle in Rain-Soaked Loss to Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons had an opportunity to build momentum against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a difficult afternoon in the rain exposed several problems on both sides of the football.

Michael Penix Jr. struggled to protect the football, the running game failed to consistently establish itself, and Atlanta’s run defense continued to show signs of regression. However, there were a few bright spots, particularly on the defensive side, where Jessie Bates III continued to make game-changing plays.

The Falcons were shut out 16-0 despite Baker Mayfield failing to complete a single pass. Here are the winners and losers from Atlanta’s disappointing matchup against Tampa Bay.

Losers

Michael Penix Jr.

There is no getting around it. Michael Penix Jr. had a disastrous afternoon against Tampa Bay.

Penix finished 8-of-24 for 125 yards with four interceptions and no touchdowns. Three of those interceptions came in the first half, putting Atlanta in difficult situations throughout the game.

The weather conditions certainly played a factor, with heavy rain making it difficult for both quarterbacks to find their footing. However, Penix’s decision-making and accuracy were major concerns. Several of his throws were off target, and the interceptions repeatedly stalled Atlanta’s offensive possessions.

The Falcons could not afford to give Tampa Bay extra opportunities, especially in a divisional matchup with significant implications. Instead, Penix put the offense behind the eight ball and made it nearly impossible for Atlanta to establish any consistency.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the performance was that Tampa Bay did not complete a single pass all afternoon. Baker Mayfield finished 0-of-3 for zero passing yards, yet the Buccaneers still managed to shut out Atlanta.

Penix entered the game having thrown just one interception all season. He left Tampa Bay with four more on his season total.

It was a disappointing performance for a quarterback who had shown considerable improvement in recent weeks. The conditions deserve some consideration, but four interceptions are simply unacceptable.

Falcons Run Defense

Atlanta’s run defense has taken a significant step backward since its Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Before that contest, the Falcons were among the league’s best run defenses. They had allowed just 193 rushing yards combined through their first four games, an average of 48.3 yards per contest.

Then came Baltimore.

The Ravens ran for 208 yards on 35 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. Things have not gotten much better since.

The Chicago Bears followed with 98 rushing yards, while the San Francisco 49ers rushed for 123 yards the following week. That meant Atlanta surrendered 429 rushing yards over those three games, averaging 143 yards per contest.

Sunday was an entirely different level of disappointment.

In a game where Baker Mayfield attempted just three passes and finished with zero passing yards, Tampa Bay did not need to throw the football to control the game.

Bucky Irving rushed for 170 yards on 27 carries, while Kenneth Gainwell added 140 yards on 25 carries. Both running backs reached career highs in rushing yards, and Tampa Bay finished with 324 rushing yards as a team.

That was a franchise record for the Buccaneers, surpassing their previous mark of 283 yards against Philadelphia in 2015.

The performance was particularly concerning because Tampa Bay was essentially telling Atlanta what it wanted to do on every possession. The Falcons simply could not stop it.

Atlanta has gone from having one of the NFL’s most reliable run defenses to an area opposing offenses can consistently attack. Whether it is missed tackles, poor gap discipline or difficulty getting off blocks, the Falcons need to find answers quickly.

Nick Folk

Nick Folk’s struggles continued against Tampa Bay, raising additional questions about Atlanta’s kicking situation.

Folk missed a 53-yard field goal wide left in the first quarter, an opportunity to put points on the board in a game where scoring opportunities were going to be limited.

The weather deserves consideration. Kicking in heavy rain is never easy, and the conditions at Raymond James Stadium created challenges for both teams.

However, watching Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin convert all three of his field goal attempts only made Folk’s miss more noticeable.

Folk entered the game having converted 12 of his 16 field goal attempts this season, a 75 percent success rate. After Sunday’s miss, he dropped to 12-of-17, or 70.6 percent.

That is a concerning number for a veteran kicker who has built his reputation on consistency.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman expressed confidence in Folk earlier this week, emphasizing the importance of supporting the veteran kicker through difficult stretches.

“My biggest thing is I just want to support him, make sure that he knows that I’m there,” Aukerman said Thursday.

Aukerman’s comments showed that the coaching staff is not ready to give up on Folk. However, Sunday’s performance only adds to the pressure.

Atlanta cannot afford to leave points on the field, particularly in games where offensive production is already difficult to find.

Falcons Running Game

Atlanta’s problems establishing the running game continued against Tampa Bay.

While the Falcons’ run defense has struggled, their own rushing attack has not consistently provided the offense with the physical identity it needs.

Bijan Robinson entered Sunday’s matchup with 704 rushing yards on 131 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt through seven games. He had also recorded four rushing touchdowns.

However, his recent production had been less consistent. Robinson rushed for 86 yards against Baltimore, 61 against Chicago and 63 against San Francisco in the three games leading into Sunday’s matchup.

That stretch continued against Tampa Bay.

Robinson finished with 19 carries for 76 yards, averaging four yards per attempt. The Falcons totaled just 99 rushing yards on 28 attempts, averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

The heavy rain made establishing the ground game even more important. Instead, Atlanta struggled to generate consistent offensive momentum.

Robinson remains one of the most talented running backs in the NFL, but the Falcons need to do a better job creating opportunities for him.

Whether it is improved blocking, better play calling or finding ways to create more space at the line of scrimmage, Atlanta must get its running game back on track.

The Falcons cannot continue relying on Penix to carry the offense, particularly when weather conditions make throwing the football increasingly difficult.

Winners

Jessie Bates III

Even with Atlanta’s struggles defensively, Jessie Bates III continued to demonstrate why he remains one of the most important players on the Falcons’ defense.

The Falcons struggled to contain Tampa Bay’s rushing attack, but the defense did enough to prevent explosive plays from completely taking over the game. Bates was once again at the center of a crucial turnover.

One of the biggest moments came when Baker Mayfield fumbled the snap before scrambling and flipping the football to Bucky Irving. Irving appeared to have an opportunity to score before Bates delivered another outstanding punchout, knocking the football loose in the end zone.

The result was a touchback and possession for Atlanta.

It was another example of Bates’ ability to create game changing moments when his team needs them most.

Bates has now forced a fumble in each of his last three games. According to the Falcons, the last time an Atlanta player forced a fumble in three consecutive games was Jessie Tuggle in 1990.

Entering Sunday’s matchup, Bates had recorded 40 combined tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles this season. His latest forced fumble continued a remarkable stretch of play.

His impact goes beyond the traditional statistics. Bates consistently finds ways to put the football on the ground and give his offense additional opportunities.

Atlanta has had plenty of defensive problems recently, but Bates continues to be a reliable difference maker.

Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.

Two young defenders who deserve recognition are Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.

Both linebackers were flying around the football and making their presence felt throughout the afternoon.

With the heavy rain making passing difficult, the matchup was always going to place an increased emphasis on stopping the run and making tackles in space.

Daniels and Perkins answered that challenge.

Daniels finished with 12 total tackles, while Perkins recorded six. The two linebackers were heavily involved in Atlanta’s defensive effort, consistently pursuing the football and helping limit opportunities for Tampa Bay to turn routine plays into explosive gains.

Their activity was particularly encouraging considering the challenges Atlanta has faced defending the run over the past several weeks.

While the overall defensive performance had its shortcomings, Daniels and Perkins showed the type of effort and physicality Atlanta needs moving forward.

The Falcons need more performances like this from their young defensive players, especially as they look to correct their issues stopping the run.

Sunday was a difficult afternoon for Atlanta, but the performances of Daniels and Perkins provide something positive to build on.

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