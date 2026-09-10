How Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Could Change Everything for Falcons

Cooper Rush was a training camp opening day signing for the Atlanta Falcons in late July.

He was only packed for a weeklong stay.

Now, mere days before kickoff, the nine-year NFL veteran quarterback potentially becomes the most important domino for Atlanta’s Week 1 season opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, Sept. 13.

“They kind of just told me ‘you’re up,’” Rush told reporters after Thursday’s practice.

Newly named starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had injured his oblique during individual drills at the Sept. 10 Falcons practice. He’s listed as a limited practice participant on the injury report.

Therefore, Rush got all of the first-team reps on Thursday.

“It was a good day,” Rush recapped the practice. “It was good to get out there, get some good real reps with that group, and we’ll see what happens.”

Making the 53-man roster that includes four quarterbacks, then being named backup in the initial depth chart, Thursday was a chance for Rush to lead the Atlanta offense.

He hadn’t taken many first-team reps beforehand, besides when Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were both inactive very early in training camp.

“He was great,” said Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom.

“His cadence was just picking up the rhythm of it. He does such a great job of being consistent. And consistency is the most important thing with that, to get off on timing.”

Lindstrom added that Rush’s communication was “excellent.”

Atlanta is preparing to debut a new look under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Rush says he’s “up to speed” on the systems in place in case Tagovailoa’s injury is severe and he is scratched for Sunday in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a testament to the staff how well it’s coached that you can follow along and pick it up pretty quickly in terms of how it’s organized, the systematic stuff of it,” Rush said. “That’s been really helpful, and everybody in their first year together definitely helps it too.”

According to StatMuse, Rush is 9-7 as a starting quarterback from his stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. He’s lost his last three games, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Rams 17-3 last October with Baltimore. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 72 yards and threw an interception in place of Lamar Jackson.

Starting is a rare opportunity for Rush in his near-decade in the NFL.

But he’s prepared in case he’s called to operate the Falcons’ offense against the projected-to-be-strong Steelers defense.

“You just got to stay ready,” Rush said. “Some weeks you might not have any reps. So having reps today helps you get ready, whether you’re starting or not. So I’ll take advantage of those either way. The mindset never changes.”

Falcons-Steelers begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. FOX will televise the game.

Atlanta hopes to notch its first win over Pittsburgh since 2006.

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