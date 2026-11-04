Where Did the Falcons Fall After Dreadful Loss to Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons dropped an important NFC South matchup on Sunday, falling in humiliating fashion. Despite not completing a pass in a torrential downpour in Tampa, the Buccaneers smothered the Falcons 16-0.

Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions while the defense allowed 324 yards on the ground , and the Falcons will be eager to move on to next week. But Sunday brings another challenge, with the Falcons heading across the pond to face the high-flying Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

Joe Burrow leads the NFL’s top passing offense (288.4 yards per game) and the second-highest scoring unit (29.4 points per game). The Falcons, one of the NFL’s best offenses (Week 8 notwithstanding) since Penix returned in Week 3, will need to keep pace. James Pearce Jr.'s return could prove pivotal.

Elsewhere in the division, the Panthers lost a second straight game, and the Saints lost their fourth game in their last five. Falcons OnSI pulled the results from the national sites and put them all in one place for fans.

See below where the Falcons land compared with their division rivals.

Team Average Ranking Last Week Average Ranking Falcons No. 19 ~No. 16.75 Buccaneers No. 16.5 ~No. 22.5 Panthers No. 19 ~No. 19 Saints No. 26.5 ~No. 25.75 Bengals No. 9

The Falcons dropped three spots in Conor Orr’s power rankings, and the weather conditions had a lot to do with that. He said Atlanta “missed an opportunity” to let running back Bijan Robinson run the show, joking that the Falcons could have simply run the wildcat to better results.

Elsewhere in the South, SI ranks the Buccaneers No. 16 (up seven spots), the Panthers No. 20 (no change), and the Saints No. 26 (up two spots). Orr has the Bengals at No. 10.

Pete Prisco held the Falcons steady in his rankings, but had some harsh words for their performance. He called Michael Penix a “turnover machine” and said the Falcons’ defense was “gashed” in the run game (a “recipe for disaster”), which is all true.

Elsewhere in the South, CBS ranks the Buccaneers No. 16 (up seven spots), the Panthers No. 18 (no change), and the Saints No. 26 (no change). Prisco has the Bengals at No. 8.

Nick Shook had some harsh words for the Falcons, saying they “flopped about as hard as possible” against the Buccaneers. They had a big opportunity to make a move in the NFC South, but he criticized the performances of both Michael Penix and Bijan Robinson on offense, as well as the defense's inability to slow Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell.

Elsewhere in the South, NFL.com ranks the Buccaneers No. 16 (up three spots), the Panthers No. 21 (down one spot), and the Saints No. 28 (down five spots). Shook has the Bengals at No. 8.

The Worldwide Leader discussed the best in-season trade acquisitions with their rankings, and Marc Raimondi highlighted the addition of Van Jefferson in 2023 – which highlights the slim pickings for the Falcons.

Elsewhere in the South, ESPN ranks the Panthers No. 17 (up one spot), the Buccaneers No. 18 (up six spots), and the Saints No. 26 (down one spot). ESPN has the Bengals at No. 10.

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