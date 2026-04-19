Who Are the Best Undrafted Steals In Atlanta Falcons History?

As the Atlanta Falcons approach the 2026 NFL Draft with five picks, they have clear needs to address on both sides of the ball. While the hope is that these picks can patch up some of their most significant holes, some of the most notable players in franchise history never even had their names called on draft day, giving hope that the team can land a hidden gem.

Falcons on SI takes a look at the three best undrafted players in team history.

Jessie Tuggle, 1987

Tuggle's 1,805 career solo tackles rank among the top-five in NFL history. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Easily the best linebacker in team history and one of the premier defenders of his era, Jessie Tuggle was an unheralded prospect coming out of Division II powerhouse Valdosta State.

Despite breaking the program’s career tackle record with 340 stops, Tuggle received little attention coming out of college and ultimately signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

After seeing rotational action as a rookie, the Valdosta State product quickly became Atlanta’s defensive anchor, recording nine consecutive 100-tackle seasons. His peak came in 1990, when he led the NFL with 201 tackles while adding five sacks and an interception.

Tuggle spent all 14 of his NFL seasons in Atlanta, earning six Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in tackles four times. He finished his career with 1,805 total tackles, cementing his legacy as one of the most productive linebackers in NFL history and a cornerstone of the Falcons’ defense for over a decade.

Rolland Lawrence, 1973

As Atlanta's career leader in interceptions, Lawrence was another overlooked, small-school prospect. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The first and only Pro Bowler to ever come out of Tabor College in Kansas, Lawrence spent his entire eight year career with the Falcons after coming to Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 1973. His best season came in 1977, as part of Atlanta's "Grits Blitz" defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL. Lawrence hauled in seven interceptions and forced three fumbles while earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Over his eight seasons with the Falcons, Lawrence totaled 39 interceptions, which still stands as the highest career total in franchise history.

Brent Grimes, 2006

Grimes spent the first six seasons of his career in Atlanta before signing with the Miami Dolphins. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

In the grand scheme of things, Grimes’ time with the Falcons served as a springboard, helping him grow into one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks. He arrived in Atlanta as an undersized, undrafted prospect out of Division II Shippensburg University, initially spending time in NFL Europe with the Hamburg Sea Devils before rejoining the Falcons in 2007 and carving out a role as a starter by 2008.

His best season with the Falcons came in 2009, when he recorded six interceptions and a then-career-high 66 tackles.

Though he earned his first Pro Bowl nod with Atlanta in 2011, Grimes’ career reached another level with the Miami Dolphins, where he made three more Pro Bowls and earned an All-Pro selection.

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