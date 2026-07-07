Why Forgotten Falcons CB Could Be in Line for Breakout Year

Natrone Brooks has begun wearing many hats for the Atlanta Falcons.

And it may pay dividends for his long-term development.

Entering his third NFL season, Brooks is spending the offseason becoming a flexible option for the Atlanta defense under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“Cross-training,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at mandatory minicamp. “Versatility is a great thing for young players.”

Brooks is primarily a cornerback. However, the 26-year-old also picked up reps playing nickelback and safety during the Falcons' offseason training and minicamps.

“With him being able to play nickel, corner, and safety, it helps you stick around here,” said Falcons All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III. “He’s very versatile – very smart guy, even better person. I’m glad to see him get his opportunity, for sure.”

Brooks has been with the Falcons since 2024. He went undrafted after an All-Sun Belt Conference career with Southern Miss. He also had a junior college stop at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before playing for NCAA Division I FBS member Southern Miss.

In college, similarly to now, Brooks was regarded as a versatile defensive back known for sure tackling and sticky coverage on opposing wide receivers. He was also a standout return man for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, with over 400 punt return yards for his career.

Now in the NFL, the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has played 26 games with one start during his two-year stay in Atlanta. Most of his production has come as a kick returner, with 15 returns for 288 yards.

Brooks has seen limited action in the secondary with 15 career tackles.

But that could change once he gets acquainted with multiple positions in Atlanta’s defensive backfield. It would increase his chances to become a key contributor for the Falcons’ secondary, which ranked 15th in pass defense out of 32 NFL teams in 2025, middle of the pack.

“When you can do multiple jobs, it can really help a football team,” Stefanski said. “When you can line up in the back third, the nickel position, bounce out to corner, you can be a guy that we can deploy – that helps your value, but it can also really help your football team.”

Could Brooks be integrated into the Falcons’ defense during the 2026 season?

Bates thinks he has the tools.

“Trone, I’ve been impressed with him since he walked in the building,” Bates said, giving Brooks his props. “I feel like if you’re a UDFA, you’ve got to know the game. You’ve got to know and be ahead of the installs, [and] be ahead of motions. Trone has been impressive since day one.”

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