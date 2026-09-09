Why Gervon Dexter is Excited for Fresh Start With Falcons

Gervon Dexter believes his new home with the Atlanta Falcons could allow him to play the style of football he has always wanted.

The Falcons acquired Dexter from the Chicago Bears on Aug. 30, sending cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Chicago. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound defensive tackle immediately gives Atlanta another disruptive presence on the interior of its defensive line.

Dexter is currently listed as a starting defensive tackle on Atlanta’s depth chart, alongside Maason Smith, with Brandon Dorlus and Da’Shawn Hand listed at defensive end.

That role could become particularly important for the Falcons as they look to generate more pressure from the interior. Dexter is coming off his most productive season in Chicago.

In 17 starts for the Bears in 2025, Dexter recorded 44 tackles, 21 solo tackles and a career-high six sacks. He also recovered two fumbles.

Now he believes Atlanta’s aggressive defensive philosophy can allow him to take another step.

“The system is really just go,” Dexter said. “Really, go mess stuff up. So that’s what I like to do.”

That mentality fits Dexter’s description of himself as a defensive lineman. He wants to attack gaps, disrupt plays in the backfield and create negative plays rather than simply occupy blockers.

“I like to create negative plays,” Dexter said. “Obviously, sacks, tackles for loss, all of those type of plays.”

Dexter also believes his physical skill set makes him a natural fit for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s attack-oriented front.

“A guy like me, big, fast, strong — if you get going and get going forward, man, all that stuff going to happen,” Dexter said.

The trade also reunited Dexter with Falcons executive Ian Cunningham, who was with Chicago when the Bears selected Dexter 53rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Cunningham played a major role in bringing Dexter into the NFL and later helped facilitate the move to Atlanta.

“It was huge, man. Ian obviously played a big part in drafting me,” Dexter said. “It was cool for him to still think about me, and obviously he thought highly of me just because he made that trade.”

Dexter also enters Atlanta with familiarity on the defensive line after spending last season with former Falcons standout Grady Jarrett in Chicago.

Now, Dexter has an opportunity to become an important part of a revamped Falcons interior defensive line, and he believes the scheme will allow him to play fast.

“So now to be in a defense like this, where I can actually just go, it’s going to be here,” Dexter said.

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