Falcons Surprisingly Omitted on 'Make-or-Break' NFL Teams List
Starting a new signal-caller a year after his controversial No. 8 selection? Also a year after signing Kirk Cousins to an $180 million free agent deal? All the while, trying to break an eight-year playoff drought?
Yeah, the Atlanta Falcons brass face a lot of pressure in 2025. But it wasn't enough pressure for CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin to place the Falcons on his list of make-or-break NFL teams this season.
"Every NFL season, all 32 teams are under some pressure to perform. Some have perennialSuper Bowl aspirations, like the Kansas City Chiefs. Others are simply looking to make simple strides, like teams with fresh coaching hires and quarterback acquisitions. And some are in the unfortunate -- though sometimes self-inflicted -- position of entering a season needing legitimate improvement and/or big-time victories to avoid total organizational change," wrote Benjamin.
"These franchises may no longer have the benefit of a long leash, and could be in danger of a total reset -- at coach, general manager and/or quarterback -- depending on how the 2025 season unfolds."
Benjamin named the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants as his four teams facing "make-or-break" campaigns.
Admittedly, it may be my local bias, but the Falcons have a very strong argument to be on this list.
Benjamin didn't include any teams with a head coach entering just his second season on his list. Maybe the fact 2025 will only be Raheem Morris' second year will save him no matter what.
But Morris entered last year with higher than normal expectations because of the Kirk Cousins signing. The organization also appeared to indirectly declare that only a quarterback was needed to be an NFC South contender. Hence, the Cousins signing and Michael Penix Jr. draft pick in the first round.
Despite the double insurance behind center, the Falcons still recorded another losing record in 2025. The veteran quarterback improved the team by just one game in the standings. What's worse, the defense showed little improvement, and even regression, in key areas under the new defensive-minded head coach.
If Penix doesn't show he's a franchise quarterback in 2025, could the Falcons clean house?
The possibility exists. That gives Morris and the organization more pressure than usual for a team with a second-year coach.