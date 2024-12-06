Vikings Add Starting Offensive Lineman to Injury Report
Overall, the Minnesota Vikings had a more favorable looking injury report Thursday. But the team did make one addition to the report a few days before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
The Vikings added starting right guard Dalton Risner to the injury list due to a back issue. The ailment caused Risner, who fully practiced Wednesday, to be limited in Thursday's session.
SI.com's Nolan O'Hara speculated that the injury occurred during Thursday's practice.
Risner, though, has dealt with a back injury for most of the 2024 season. He started the campaign on injured reserve and missed the first seven games of the season because of his back. When Risner returned, he didn't immediately re-enter the starting lineup either.
He finally made his first start of 2024 in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans. Risner has played 100% of Minnesota's offensive snaps over the past three games.
According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Risner has been about average in his limited playing time this season. But the PFF grades indicated he played his best game of the year on Dec. 1 versus the Arizona Cardinals.
Risner particularly excelled in pass blocking during Week 13.
If Risner can't play this Sunday, then Ed Ingram could return to the starting lineup at right guard for Minnesota. Ingram started at right guard for the Vikings in the first nine contests of the season.
In addition to Risner, safety Jay Ward and edge rushers Patrick Jones II and Andrew Van Ginkel were limited in Thursday's practice. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore was the only Vikings player not to participate in any capacity.
Gilmore also didn't practice Wednesday, which indicates he is trending toward not playing in Week 14.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, linebacker Blake Cashman, long snapper Andrew DePaola, tight end Josh Oliver and kicker Will Reichard remained on the injury report but fully practiced Thursday.