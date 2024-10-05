WATCH: KhaDarel Hodge's Emotional Reaction after Falcons' Game-Winning TD
Football can be a rollercoaster, and for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, Thursday night’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlighted back-to-back weeks where an unpredictable score by him would be the difference in the outcome.
Last week, he scored a touchdown by recovering a muffed punt in the endzone by New Orleans punt returner Rashid Shaheed.
This week, Hodge was on the receiving end of a short Kirk Cousins's pass, Hodge did the rest. The team’s reaction to being him ‘the guy’ was something movies are made from. After reaching a top speed of 19.70 mph on his run, the second fastest run of his career, Hodge was at the bottom of a celebratory dogpile from dozens of teammates.
The 6-2, 210-pound receiver only had two receptions on the night, but on the winning play, he replaced Drake London, who had been injured on the previous play. Getting his number called on the next play meant the world to him.
“This is the moment of my life. I’m not going to downplay it. They put me in for one play and I take it to the crib for win. It’s like a movie. I knew I had to step in. Five (Drake London) went down. Hell of a player. I knew I had to step in for my brother - for my team," Hodge said after the game, and he continued by saying he had prayed for moments like Thursday night’s walk-off score.
"I don't even know what to say right now. It's so surreal. God is real. That's all I could say. I prayed for this - I prayed for this every week," Hodge said. "Just give me the opp (opportunity) and take advantage of the opp(ortunity). And that's what I did. I really don't know what to say. I'm still soaking it in right now."
The 29-year-old undrafted receiver started his football career in D Lo, Mississippi, a small town of roughly 400 people. He attended Mendenhall High School, where he was the star quarterback for three years.
He switched to wide receiver after not getting any collegiate offers to play the same position. He attended Hinds Community College for a year in Raymond, Miss. before transferring to Prairie View A&M, an HBCU in Texas. He climbed the mountain top of moments after seven seasons and four different NFL teams.
He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but fought to make the L.A. Rams roster that same year because of his relentless work ethic.
“He’s been working his ass off,” Falcons safety Richie Grant said. “If any guy deserves to have that moment, it’s him. Last one off the field every single day.”
For KhaDarel, he hopes to be an inspiration for everyone – especially young children who are willing to put the work in.
“I really wanted to be that person that can show the kids at home that no matter where you're from, no matter what people say, if you work at something and put your mind to it, then you can do it," Hodge said
All his hard work paid off in Week 5 against the Buccaneers for him and the Falcons.