Giants Open Week 6 as an Underdogs at Home vs. Bengals
The New York Giants upset the Seattle Seahawks 29-20 in Week 5, basically shutting down the Seahawks' potent offense. But despite that, the oddsmakers still aren’t inclined to favor the Giants in a matchup.
Per Fan Duel, the Giants (2-3) begin the week as a 3.5 underdog at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4), who come into town Sunday for the Sunday Night Football game.
The Bengals are coming off a hard-fought 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They are averaging 28 points per game, but they will also be going against a Giants defense that has held each of its five opponents under its current average points scored on the season and which, in the last four games, has held opponents to 20 points or less.
But there is good reason for the Giants to be the underdogs in this one. In two games played at home this year, the Giants have yet to score a touchdown.
And the Giants haven't been juggernauts when it has come to Sunday night games. They are 23-33-1 in the evening slot, a record that includes an 11-14 mark at home and a 12-19-1
The starting over/under for the game is 48.5 points. Before their Week 5 win over Seattle, the Giants' combined scores in their first four games maxed out at 39.
Against Seattle, the combined score was 49 points, which raised the average points scored between the Giants and their opponents to 38.6 through five games.
The Bengals offense currently ranks ninth overall, averaging 359 yards per game,. The passing offense ranks fifth (263 yards per game).
But the Bengals defense, which has had some injuries, has struggled thus far this season, which could be a saving grace for a Giants offense which against Seattle exploded for 29 points, its highest point total of the year.
Kickoff between the Giants and Bengals is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.
