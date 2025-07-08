2014 NY Giants Re-draft Has Them Passing on OBJ for This Player
When looking at what receiver Odell Beckham Jr. accomplished in his five seasons with the New York Giants, the consensus is that the franchise got an absolute steal with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Yes, Beckham became a bit larger than life throughout his career, publicly questioning his quarterback's limitations, losing control of his emotions more than once, and failing to produce in the playoffs after the infamous Miami boat trip.
Still, the incredibly talented wide receiver out of LSU mesmerized fans and collected plenty of accolades during his time in the Meadowlands.
Nonetheless, Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus believe the Giants would have been better served by strengthening the trenches if they had the chance to go back in time and make the No. 12 selection again, their Giants’ 2014 redraft choice being now-retired center Corey Linsley.
"Linsley was one of the NFL’s most consistent pass protectors during his excellent 10-year career," the analysts wrote.
"From 2014 to 2022, the two-time All-Pro ranked fifth among centers in PFF overall grade (88.7) and third in PFF pass-blocking grade (90.5).
"His final full season in 2022 was his best as a pass blocker, as he earned a 90.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and didn’t allow a sack for the second consecutive season."
Beckham won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, earned Second-Team All-Pro honors twice, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in three straight years. Perhaps most importantly, he played a huge role in the Giants' only 10-plus win season since 2010.
It is hard to pass on such a uniquely skilled playmaker, one whose abilities are most commonly summed up by his all-time great one-handed catch versus the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 23, 2014.
Still, the NY Giants could have used Corey Linsley
Jerry Reese, then the Giants' general manager when the Beckham pick was made, and many other executives were surely kicking themselves for allowing the former Ohio State standout to fall to the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round.
Linsley did his part to ensure that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers had enough time to inflict damage on defenses in the seven seasons they shared the field.
Rodgers claimed three MVP crowns during that span. Perhaps Linsley could have given Giants quarterback Eli Manning invaluable support on the Giants' O-line. Ultimately, after his third season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he retired from the NFL due to a non-emergent heart issue.
There is no denying the difference that Linsley could have made on New York's wall, especially when remembering how porous it was in the latter seasons of the Manning era and in the several years that have followed. Beckham undoubtedly made a significant impact as well, though.
No. 13 was one of the best receivers in the sport in the early portion of his career, recording 90-plus catches, 1,300-plus yards, and 10-plus touchdowns in each of his first three campaigns.
The 2019 breakup ultimately worked out for both parties in the long run -- Beckham helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, and the Giants used the first-round pick they received in the Cleveland Browns trade to select star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
Even so, many fans still wish the marriage had ended on a different note. But is a reunion a plausible scenario? The free-agent wideout himself has suggested that he would be open to a Giants return, so if the organization feels inclined to shore up its uncertain WR room, maybe it can happen.
Regardless of how the injury-plagued 32-year-old ends his NFL career, New York is feeling hopeful that it has both a top pass-catcher in Malik Nabers and a much-improved offensive line going into next season.
PFF's redraft is fun, but the words "what could have been" can no longer describe this franchise.