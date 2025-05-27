Giants Country

2025 Most Indispensable New York Giants

Patricia Traina

New York Giants helmets
New York Giants helmets / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
  1. No. 2 is the Best in the NFL
  2. Look for No. 3 to Top His Impressive 2024 Season Stats
  3. No. 4 Will Play a Key Pivotal Role
  4. No. 5 Could Very Well Be Team’s Best Pass Rusher
  5. A Rookie Enters the List at No. 6
  6. No. 7 Still Valuable Despite Forgettable 2024 Campaign
  7. Honorable Mention No. 1 is a Playmaker
  8. Giants Can't Afford to Lose This Underrated Honorable Mention
  9. Giants Have Suffered without This Honorable Mention
No. 2 is the Best in the NFL

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Giants interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II is the best nose tackle in the NFL.

Look for No. 3 to Top His Impressive 2024 Season Stats

Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If you thought Malik Nabers was impressive last year, just wait until you see what he'll probably be able to do with more stable quarterback play.

No. 4 Will Play a Key Pivotal Role

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants are counting on Russell Wilson to jumpstart their sluggish offense from the last two years.

No. 5 Could Very Well Be Team’s Best Pass Rusher

Brian Burns
Brian Burns / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Giants OLB Brian Burns proved to be well worth the investment the Giants made in him last season.

A Rookie Enters the List at No. 6

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter / John Jones-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter, the third overall pick in the draft, lands on our most indispensable list despite having never played a down in the NFL.

No. 7 Still Valuable Despite Forgettable 2024 Campaign

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bobby Okereke is one of the most indispensable New York Giants, making the defense run at a high level.

Honorable Mention No. 1 is a Playmaker

Cornerback Paulson Adebo
Cornerback Paulson Adebo / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Cornerback Paulson Adebo will hopefully bring this ability to the Giants' defensive secondary. 

Giants Can't Afford to Lose This Underrated Honorable Mention

New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor
New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor had a great first season with the Giants, making himself one of the players the Giants can least afford to lose.

Giants Have Suffered without This Honorable Mention

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Graham Gano has proven to be a valuable piece who is often missed when he is not on the field.

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.