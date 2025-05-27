2025 Most Indispensable New York Giants
The New York Giants on SI leditorial team voted on its top most indispensable Giants layers. Get the entire llist, from the three honorable mentiosn t the top seven, right here.
No. 2 is the Best in the NFL
New York Giants interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II is the best nose tackle in the NFL.
Look for No. 3 to Top His Impressive 2024 Season Stats
If you thought Malik Nabers was impressive last year, just wait until you see what he'll probably be able to do with more stable quarterback play.
No. 4 Will Play a Key Pivotal Role
The Giants are counting on Russell Wilson to jumpstart their sluggish offense from the last two years.
No. 5 Could Very Well Be Team’s Best Pass Rusher
Giants OLB Brian Burns proved to be well worth the investment the Giants made in him last season.
A Rookie Enters the List at No. 6
Abdul Carter, the third overall pick in the draft, lands on our most indispensable list despite having never played a down in the NFL.
No. 7 Still Valuable Despite Forgettable 2024 Campaign
Bobby Okereke is one of the most indispensable New York Giants, making the defense run at a high level.
Honorable Mention No. 1 is a Playmaker
Cornerback Paulson Adebo will hopefully bring this ability to the Giants' defensive secondary.
Giants Can't Afford to Lose This Underrated Honorable Mention
Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor had a great first season with the Giants, making himself one of the players the Giants can least afford to lose.
Giants Have Suffered without This Honorable Mention
Graham Gano has proven to be a valuable piece who is often missed when he is not on the field.
