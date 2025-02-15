A Sensible Trade Scenario for Giants to Obtain Matthew Stafford
The New York Giants need a veteran quarterback–that much is known not only deep within league circles but also among anyone who follows the team and knows the game.
But as speculation begins to intensify that the Los Angeles Rams might be willing to move Matthew Stafford to a Giants team that some might view as desperate, given the grace period given to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, there is a belief that the Rams are in the driver’s seat when it comes to the asking price for Stafford and can demand a first-round pick as part of the compensation for his contract.
Who Has the Upper Hand in Negotiations?
The Rams are not in the driver’s seat—far from it, thanks to their own doing.
Stafford has a $4 million roster bonus due March 19, which would hit the Rams’ salary cap if he is still on their roster by that date. Therefore, if they want to optimize their savings, it is in their best interest not to get into a back-and-forth to move him.
So, while they can certainly go ahead and ask for as many first-round picks as they want, that doesn’t mean the Giants or any other team, for that matter, should agree.
CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, who put forth three potential trade scenarios for three different teams to acquire the Rams’s quarterback, has one that probably makes the most sense for the Giants.
Sullivan proposes the Giants send their second-round pick (No. 34 overall) and a 2026 second-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Stafford and that the Giants not include the No. 3 overall pick of the draft, which they currently own, in the conversation.
“If two second-round picks get it done, it could be hard to deny for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll," Sullivan wrote.
“While it'd be nice to find a more long-term option at the position, both of their seats are expected to be quite hot at the start of next season, and Stafford would give them a good chance to start strong and cool the temperature, which shouldn't be overlooked.”
Sullivan also pointed out that having an extra second-round pick this year wouldn’t be bad for the Rams.
“Getting two second-round picks would still be a solid return for the Rams, especially No. 34 overall. In theory, they could package that pick and their first-rounder (No. 26) to move up if a prospect they like begins to drop,” he said.
So, on the surface, it would be a win-win for both teams if such a deal were to happen.
Why Stafford is the Best Option–if Available
For the Giants, though, who are planning to add a veteran anyway, Stafford represents the best option, and his presence would not necessarily remove the need to draft a quarterback this year.
Rather, it gives them a solid veteran option to take control of the offense. At the same time, a rookie acclimates–and before anyone argues that the third overall pick should be ready to hit the ground running, remember there is a precedent for the Giants to take this approach.
New York did just that with Eli Manning, the first overall pick in the 2004 draft whom they acquired via trade. Manning sat for more than half a season behind Kurt Warner before he took control of the offense, and the Giants never looked back.
The biggest plus for the Giants, besides having a proven veteran option, is that it now gives them a little more flexibility with the third overall pick. The Giants, who are likely to rework Stafford’s contract if they do acquire him via trade, will likely look to give him a three—or four-year deal with an out after two years.
If the Giants select a quarterback at No. 3, that prospect can take his time developing. If he’s ready this year, then great. If it’s next year, then great. Either way, the Giants will have the veteran option as a fallback.
And if the Giants don’t like either of the top quarterbacks in this draft class, which would be hard to believe, they can either go best available (Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Mason Graham would be options) or trade down with a team that does.
The latter option would enable them to possibly recoup the second-round pick they’d give up in a trade for Stafford, plus maybe even get an extra first-round pick in 2026 that they could use to get their long-term quarterback option from what’s expected to be a much deeper class.
Final Thoughts
If we had discussed this deal about five years ago, there would have been little question of Stafford being worth at least a first-round pick. But while he’s still a very good quarterback capable of elevating the talent around him, the fact remains that he’s not only approaching the tail end of his career, but he’s also had some durability issues over the last several seasons.
The proposed compensation of two second-round picks sounds more than fair for a team looking to move on from a 37-year-old quarterback and optimize its cap savings in the deal.
If the Rams insist on a first-round pick, though, you can be sure that will be a deal breaker not just for the Giants but for any other team likely to have interest.