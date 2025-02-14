Five Pending Unrestricted Free Agents Giants Should Consider
Now that the Super Bowl is over, the real fun begins for the New York Giants.
Going into the offseason, they have many holes on the roster, including quarterback, cornerback, and interior help on the offensive and defensive line.
Over the Cap projects that the Giants will have $43,380,069 in cap space heading into the offseason. Besides a quarterback, the team's top priority, these pending free agents could make sense for the Giants.
OG Trey Smith, Chiefs
Smith is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection after another spectacular year. According to ESPN, Smith ranked sixth among interior linemen in run block win rate. He finished the season allowing 26 pressures, five quarterback hits, and no sacks.
The mauler also finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 78.8. He ranked tenth in run blocking (80.8) and 33rd in pass blocking (70.6) amongst 135 eligible guards.
At 26, Smith is still young and is one of the best players at his position. He will warrant a large payday on the open market, and teams can even start a bidding war on the guard. Spotrac projects Smith to sign a four-year, $78.82 contract with an annual average of $19.7 million.
IDL Milton Williams, Eagles
By signing Williams, the Giants can address a position of need, improve the roster, weaken their division rivals, and create a dynamic defensive tackle duo.
Williams was a key contributor to the Eagles defensive line last season while being stuck in a rotational role behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.
Still, Williams finished the season with five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 24 tackles, seven tackles for losses, and a strip sack in the Super Bowl.
He was sixth in pass-rush win rate and finished second amongst 219 eligible defensive tackles with a PFF pass-rush grade of 90.4, behind Chris Jones.
New York can pair Williams with Dexter Lawrence to form an immovable defensive tackle pair. Williams will likely attract the interest of many teams. He has a market value of $12 million per year and, at 26, is young enough to receive a multi-year deal.
CB Charvarius Ward, 49ers
Cornerback is a huge need for the Giants defense, and free agency could be the best route to address it. With Deonte Banks, Andru Phillips, Cor'Dale Flott, and Tre Hawkins III, the Giants already have plenty of potential in the secondary.
They need a veteran presence who can come in and be a lockdown corner right away. Adoree' Jackson, the Giants' oldest cornerback last season at 29, is an unrestricted free agent.
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen runs a zone-heavy scheme but also utilizes man coverage. Ward is familiar with both schemes and perfectly fits the defense. Ward finished the season with a 60.8 completion percentage for 412 yards and only 102 yards after the catch. Only 84 of his yards allowed were in man coverage.
Though Ward did not record an interception this season, he had a combined five interceptions and 30 pass deflections in the previous two seasons. His price tag might be a little high, at a market value of $15.3 million annually, but Ward would be an impact signing in the secondary.
IOL Mekhi Becton, Eagles
Becton was drafted as a tackle with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft. But injuries and poor play doomed his career with the New York Jets.
After starting in 13 games in his rookie season, Becton totaled just one game over the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to two knee injuries. In 2023, he started in 16 games but led all offensive tackles with 12 sacks allowed and was among the most penalized offensive linemen in football.
The Eagles took a gamble on Becton and signed him to a one-year, $3.48 million deal. However, they switched him from tackle to guard, where he endured his most successful season.
The 6-7, 363-pound guard allowed three sacks, two quarterback hits, and 25 pressures. He was instrumental in the run game. He ranked 19th amongst guards with a PFF grade of 74.7
If the Giants fail to land Trey Smith, Becton could be a viable and less expensive option. According to Spotrac, Becton's market value is $10.2 million annually, as opposed to Smith's $19.5 million.
WR Diontae Johnson, Ravens
This contract would be a low-risk, high-reward deal. Johnson started the season with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens.
His time in Baltimore was short-lived, as he struggled and was released after four games. He was released again after signing with the Houston Texans and appearing in one game, the Ravens having claimed him off waivers.
Despite the rocky season, Johnson still has talent and upside. In seven games with the Panthers, he recorded 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns.
However, in five seasons in Pittsburgh, Johnson racked up 391 receptions, 4,363 yards, and 25 touchdowns. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
If the Giants lose Darius Slayton in free agency, they can sign Johnson to a cheap one-year contract and hope he returns to form. They can also add another depth piece at the receiver position.