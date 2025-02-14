Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Wide Receiver
Despite having Malik Nabers on the roster, the New York Giants still need to add to their wide receiver room this offseason.
Wan’Dale Robinson was a productive player, having hauled in 93 receptions. But his 7.5 yards after catch (YAC) average ranked dead last among receivers who had at least 85 targets, and his seven dropped balls ranked 11th among that same 44-man sample size.
Then there was the continued mystery of Jalin Hyatt, who was deployed sparingly in his second season, having been unable to beat out Darius Slayton for the team's No. 2 receiver role.
With Slayton likely to leave via free agency, there is little doubt that the Giants could use some reinforcement at the position. The draft class isn’t quite as deep as it’s been in recent years, so free agency is likely the way to go for the Giants, who, if they do pursue a veteran, are going to have to pay a significant chunk of their cap space to land one.
Best Options
Tee Higgins, Bengals
If the Giants want to swing for the fences, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has to be their target, assuming Higgins doesn’t get the franchise tag. Higgins played in just 12 games in 2024 but still put up 911 yards and 10 touchdowns on 73 catches.
While he plays with an alpha mentality, Higgins has shared the spotlight in Cincy with Ja’Marr Chase for years and hasn’t caused any issues.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans
You’re probably asking yourself, “Who?” Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, that’s who. He’s not someone whose name you’ll hear mentioned with the elite receivers of the league, but he is someone that I think can help elevate the floor of your receiver room and give you a little juice.
Westbrook-Ikhine, nicknamed “NWI,” has been with the Titans since 2020, when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana. Last year, he found the end zone nine times on 32 catches, scoring on 28% of his catches.
That rate shouldn’t be expected to be replicated, but he brings big-play ability, tenacious blocking, and special-teams ability. Plus, at 6-2 and 211 pounds, he would stand out as a “skyscraper” among the Giants' smallish receivers already on the roster. Did we mention he might come at a reasonable price?
According to Spotrac, Westbrook-Ikhine’s market value is about $3.9 million per year based on a 2-year, $7.845 contract.
That wouldn’t be a backbreaker for a Giants team looking to fill a potential receiver vacancy with a productive and versatile veteran. Westbrook-Ikhine's ability to play special teams already gives him extra value over Slayton, who did not play special teams.
Draft Factors
Although this year’s receiver class isn’t overflowing with talent, I could see the Giants selecting a receiver on Day 3 since it’s more about adding talent than anything else.
One guy who could fit that Westbrook-Ikhine role is Florida’s Chimere Dike, a receiver with whom the Giants met at the Senior Bowl. Dike, 6-1 and 199 pounds is coming off a career year in Gainesville after spending the first four seasons of his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers.
With Florida, Dike appeared in 13 games and had 42 receptions for 783 yards, averaging 60.2 yards per game, both career highs. Dike was at his best against zone-heavy defenses and has a good grasp of the route tree.
He split his career snaps between lining up on the perimeter and in the slot and finished his college career with a 51.1% contested catch rate and an 86.8 NFL rating.
Final Thoughts
I think NFL teams should draft at least one player every year at certain positions, and wide receiver is one of them, even if it’s a Day 3 flier.
While the Giants might prefer the free-agency route, I can’t see a top-flight receiver wanting to come here until the quarterback situation is resolved.
Having seen the Giants and their success with Slayton, a Day 3 draft pick, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Giants double-dip at the position, signing a veteran and adding a Day 3 pick in the draft.
