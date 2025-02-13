Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Tight End
The New York Giants tight end unit seemed to be an afterthought in the passing game this past season.
Based on the year-end offensive stats, The Giants threw to tight ends only 13.1% of the time, yet the combination of Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Chris Manhertz caught 13.7% of their pass targets for 14.5% of the team's passing yards.
The group wasn’t much help in the red zone. They were targeted just four times, catching two balls for 5 yards and one touchdown, a 2-yard grab by Manhertz.
Johnson, the Giants' 2024 fourth-round selection, showed flashes before having his season cut short due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 14. He caught 29 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown while also displaying his blocking prowess. Johnson's size, 6-6 and 245 lbs, and athleticism make him a unique project going forward.
Bellinger, New York's 2022 fourth-round pick, took over starting duties following Johnson's season-ending injury. He finished the season with 14 catches for 125 yards, the lowest output of his career. He still has one more year left on his rookie contract.
New York doesn't have a glaring need at tight end going into the 2025 offseason, as they still have Bellinger, Johnson, and Greg Dulcich under contract. However, they could benefit from adding another athletic candidate to this group.
Best Options
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders: 1-year, $5.1 million
If the Giants want to add a proven veteran, Zach Ertz might be worth a look.
The veteran tight end thrived in his first season in Washington and became a dependable target for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He should be able to provide the same spark regardless of who is under center for the Giants.
Ertz still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He recorded 654 yards, seven touchdowns, and 66 receptions last season. Ertz is currently ranked 11th all-time in receiving yards (8,088) and touchdowns (53) and sixth in receptions (775).
According to Spotrac, Ertz's projected market value at 34 years old is $5.1 million. Ertz can be a dynamic threat while mentoring and helping Bellinger and Johnson develop.
Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers: 2-years, $11.6 million
Tremble started in 11 games for the Panthers this season, recording a career-high 234 yards on 23 catches and a touchdown. However, he dealt with multiple injuries, forcing him to miss five games and halting his production.
The 83rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is also a proven blocker, coming off his (94.8%). The Giants' offensive schemes utilize two, sometimes three, tight ends as blockers. Especially considering the injury woes along the offensive line.
Given his age and price tag, Tremble could be an interesting addition. Spotrac projects his market value at $5.8 million per year. The Giants can sign him on a multi-year deal since he will be just 25 at the start of the season.
Draft Factors
The Giants spent two picks on the tight ends in three draft classes under general manager Joe Schoen, but could they use a pick on the position again?
If so, some prospects to watch for include Oronde Gadsden II (Syracuse), Luke Lachey (Iowa), Alijah Arroyo (Miami), Mason Taylor (LSU), and Harold Fannin, Jr. (Bowling Green), all players who helped their respective stocks during the recently completed Shrine and Senior Bowls.
Final Thoughts
The best-case scenario this offseason for the Giants at the tight end spot would be to sign a lower-cost veteran to a team-friendly deal. This would alleviate the pressure off the young tight ends while providing a downfield threat for their new quarterback.
We didn’t mention re-signing Manhertz, which would accomplish this objective, plus give them someone already familiar with the offense. Manhertz played in all 17 games and caught three balls, including a touchdown.
He finished with his best overall career grades () on offense (69.3), in the passing game (66.3), and pass blocking (72.4), while his run blocking grade (63.8) was his third-best career mark. It was also the best among the tight-end group.
Manhertz played on a one-year contract worth $1,377,500 last season. The Giants could sign him to a similar deal.