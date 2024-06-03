Brandon Brown Hopes 'Right Thing' Leads Giants 'Hard Knocks'
It's not TV ... it's the New York Giants.
HBO has returned to the Garden State more than a decade after the end of "The Sopranos" to focus on a different kind of hard-hitting drama.
The Giants will be the subject of the first "offseason" edition of "Hard Knocks," the long-running docudrama series produced alongside NFL Films. While the main edition of "Hard Knocks" centers upon NFL training camps, the Giants' first turn on the program will focus on the front office's activities during a busy blue offseason.
Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown offered viewers a preview of what to expect during Big Blue's organized team activities this week, hinting that fans shouldn't expect "The Office"-style pratfalls and hijinks.
"It's different at first, and then you go about your day-to-day," Brown said. "You forget sometimes that you're mic'd. You forget sometimes that the camera is there. I kind of put it this way, if you're doing something that you shouldn't be doing, you shouldn't have to think twice that the camera's on you."
"It becomes a place where privacy goes away a little bit, but if you're always doing the right thing, you don't have to worry about it."
Giants management certainly hopes that they did the "right thing" during their endeavors documented by HBO's cameras. The team bid farewell to franchise face Saquon Barkley but made a few notable additions in former Carolina Panther Brian Burns and collegiate aerial standout Mailk Nabers.
The process of drafting Nabers should be a particularly interesting subplot in the series, as the Giants were said to be interested in the premier passing prospects at the top of the draft board before enlisting the LSU receiver's services.
"Hard Knocks" debuted in 2001 and has run annually since 2007. The training camp editions have proven popular among football fans seeking a summer fix and have led to de facto spin-offs that cover in-season and offseason activities. The Giants are the first team to receive the latter honor while the Chicago Bears will headline this year's training camp version.
The Giants' miniseries will run for five episodes, the first premiering on July 2 (9 p.m. ET/PT, HBO).