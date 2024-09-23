Breaking Down Giants' Top 5 Performers vs. Cleveland Browns
The grades are in for the New York Giants from their Week 3 win over the Cleveland Browns, and we’re taking a deeper look into the performances of those players who Pro Football Focus graded as the top five on the Giants team this week.
1. OLB Brian Burns - 89.7
Fans were concerned when outside linebacker Brian Burns showed up on the team’s injury report last Friday with a questionable designation for a groin issue. However, he was cleared by trainers and went on to deliver an impressive performance.
His biggest play was a second-quarter sack late in the first half that resulted in a turnover, giving the offense the ball deep in Browns territory. Thanks to the short field, the offense responded with a quick score, and the Giants left the field with a 21-7 halftime lead.
Burns had a handful of other pocket collapses with speed. He also made two very sharp tackles in space in pursuit.
The one play that Burns might want back was the interception he dropped while in drop-back coverage. He broke on the ball perfectly, but the ball hit his hands and dropped to the ground. Burns also batted away another ball via a hit on the quarterback’s hand.
He totaled three tackles, two of which were solo, and one sack in addition to the forced fumble at the end of the second quarter.
2. IDL Dexter Lawrence - 87.5
Lawrence was undoubtedly a standout on Sunday. Like Burns, he totaled three tackles (two solo and one assisted) and led the team in sacks, taking down Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson two times (a third sack was removed via intentional grounding).
Lawrence, who last week was left angry by the Giants second loss this season, took his anger out on the Browns, proving to be his usual forceful self who could not be handled by single blocking.
Even the double-team blocks were of no use, as white they slowed him down if just a bit, he was still able to push the front of the pocket on every single passing down.
The Giants totaled eight sacks against the Browns. The last time New York contributed this many sacks in one game was in their 2014 victory against Tennessee.
3. WR Malik Nabers - 83.8
Nabers’ performance was both impressive and record-breaking. He reached the end zone not once but twice, making him the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to score two touchdowns in one game.
The rookie contributed eight receptions for 78 yards. With 23 career receptions to his name, Nabers is the first player in the league’s history with 20+ catches and three touchdowns in his first three games.
On the offense’s 93-yard scoring drive, Nabers caught passes of 13 and 28 yards. On the 28-yarder, he leaped over a defender along the sideline, out-fighting him for the ball, and kept both feet in bounds.
Nabers then finished off that drive with a leaping 3-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone, once again masterfully getting both feet down at the last instant.
A short while later, Nabers finished a short drive by shaking free in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard score and a 21-7 halftime lead.
Daboll also commended Nabers on breaking up a pass from Jones that could have resulted in an interception.
4. ILB Micah McFadden - 82.3
McFadden left the game with a back injury during the second quarter. However, he returned shortly and got to work.
The inside linebacker contributed six tackles (five solo and one assisted) and a half-sack. He also stuffed Watson, taking his total to 3.5 this season.
If you can live with the missed tackles–he’s had at least one in each of the two games in which he’s played this season, McFadden is a keeper simply because of how many plays he makes and finishes.
When he’s on the field, he’s constantly attacking the offense, usually between the tackles against the run. He’s always throwing his body around, shedding 300+ blockers, and pulling himself up from the bottom of numerous piles. He’s also a very smart player, anticipating things before they happen.
There are never any second steps with McFadden; he’s quick off the snap and never hesitates. And did we mention he’s also a solid blitzer? He brings a lot to the table and is a legit starter on this defense, again, despite the missed tackle issue.
5. Jason Pinnock - 82.2
Safety Jason Pinnock was crucial to New York’s stellar defense against Cleveland. The safety totaled two solo and five assisted tackles. Like Lawrence and Burns, he also took down Watson, adding one sack to the team’s high total.
The coaches have been bringing Pinnock to the line of scrimmage and letting him attack, which he does best. In return, he gave them a lot of active and smart plays near the line of scrimmage that helped contain what Cleveland was trying to do.
Pinnock is a big-play maker whenever he’s buzzing around the pocket, and as good of a finisher as this defense has against a mobile quarterback.
Just three games into the season, Pinnock has a career-high 3.0 sacks. He is tied with Lawrence for the team lead.