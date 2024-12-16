Brian Daboll Unsure Which Quarterback Will Start for Giants on Sunday
The Giants are a little more than 24 hours removed from their latest embarrassing loss, a 35-14 wallopping by the Baltimore Ravens, and a game in which, for the second week in a row, their starting quarterback suffered an injury that puts his status for the next week in jeopardy.
This is where things currently stand for Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who, on a video call with reporters on Monday, couldn’t answer the question when it was asked.
“It depends on how these other guys are health-wise, too,” Daboll said.
Drew Lock is currently dealing with heel and left elbow injuries, the heel being the greater of the two concerns. Lock had been in a boot for most of last week but didn’t make it back in time for the game and was named the emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game.
DeVito, who got the start on Sunday against the Ravens, was knocked out of the game with a concussion just before halftime and was relieved by Tim Boyle, who told reporters that he had to get used to throwing to the Giatns receivers on the fly after not having had practice reps with them in the days leading up to the game.
The Giants, who already have matched their 1992 record of having four different quarterbacks (Phil Simms, Jeff Hosteleter, Dave Brown, and Kent Graham in 1992 and Daniel Jones, DeVito, Lock, and Boyle in 2024) take regular-season snaps in a season, don’t have to release any injury report statuses until Wednesday when they return to practice after a day off on Tuesday.
But it’s worth watching the transaction wire to see if they bring in anyone for a workout or sign someone. Such an action would provide a good clue into the statuses of Lock and DeVito.
“We’ll see where these guys are at… on Wednesday. Hopefully, they’ll be ready to go,” Daboll said.