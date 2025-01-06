Giants Country

Brian Daboll Willing to Consider Giving Up Giants Play Calling

The 2024 Giants offense was no better and in some cases worse after Daboll returned to his roots as a playcaller.

Patricia Traina

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might have received reassurance and a promise from team ownership about his job security for the 2025 season.

However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t received a wakeup call regarding some of the ideologies he holds so dear.

One such thing that he admitted to contemplating a change was calling plays for the offense in 2025.

Although Daboll, in his final comments to reporters for the next several weeks at least, hasn't said that he will give up that role, he also hasn’t ruled out doing so even though he’s said in the past that he enjoys doing it. 

“We won three games,” Daboll said. “So, I'm going to consider every option to try to be better.”

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks onto the field during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks onto the field during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Daboll could easily point to the lack of competent quarterback play as a reason for the Giants offense finishing 30th overall (294.8 yards/game), 23rd in rushing (104.9 yards/game), 28th in passing (189.9 yards/game), 27th in third-down conversions (35.34%), last in the red zone (43.18%) and 31st in scoring (16.1 points/game), at the end of the day that’s all a reflection on his play selections and whether he truly got the most out of the talent he had to work with.

But just as he’s done since arriving, Daboll refused to point the finger anywhere but at himself rather than to single out a specific group or individual.”

“There's a lot of things, obviously,” he said. “I didn't do a good enough job, and we're going to do everything we can do to get it better.”

That starts with play calling, which team co-owner John Mara mentioned as one of the questions he had for Daboll when the two had a meeting last Friday.

It could also include–though it’s highly unlikely Daboll will go to this extreme–changing the offensive scheme that many of his players have said is very difficult to learn on the fly to a different one. 

“We will do whatever we think we need to do,” Daboll said.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

