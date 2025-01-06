Bears Request Permission to Interview Giants AHC/OC Mike Kafka | News Briefs
JAN. 6: MIKE KAFKA DRAWS INTERVIEW REQUEST FROM BEARS. According to the NFL Network, the Chicago Bears have requested the New York Giants' permission to interview assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy.
Kafka, a Chicago area native and former NFL quarterback, played high school football at St. Rita in Chicago and college football at Northwestern University.
A 2010 fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Kafka has been steadily in demand for head coaching vacancies, even though the last two seasons have seen the Giants' offense hover at or near the bottom of the league in every major statistical category.
Kafka had the play-calling duties taken away from him at times in 2023 before losing it altogether in 2024 when head coach Brian Daboll elected to take on the responsibilities himself.
Under Daboll, however, the Giants' offense was no better and, in some categories, even worse. In his discussion with team president and COO John Mara, the topic of play calling was one that Mara said was discussed and one that Daboll said he would rethink moving forward.
Kafka, who told reporters last week that he was under contract to the team for 2025 and that he didn’t want to speculate about his future, had an opportunity to interview for a lateral move last offseason with the Seahawks after missing out on head coaching jobs, but the Giants denied permission.
Seattle ended up hiring Ryan Grubb as its offensive coordinator, whom they fired on Monday after the Seahawks failed to make the postseason.
JAN. 3: SAQUON PLAYFULLY TROLLS GIANTS IN NEW AD. Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a solution for anyone who bleeds Giants blue and might still be having sleepless nights about his joining the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.
At least that's what he admits to in a new commercial for Unisom, which Barkley posted on his Instagram account.
As is now known, Barkley, who obviosuly didn't write the commerical or the jingle, not only signed with the Eagles, but he posted a career-best 2,000-yard rushing campaign, coming up just 101 yards shy of breaking the NFL single-season rushing record set by Eric Dickerson in 1984.
Meanwhile, the Giants saw their 100th season implode thanks to inconsistent quarterback play, injuries, questionable coaching, and, some would argue, Barkley's deflection to the Eagles.
So Barkley's solution for anyone still losing sleep over his signing with the 2024 NFC East Champs is to try the over-the-counter product.
“I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby,” said Barkley.
“Rockabye baby awake in your bed as the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football; not for me, though. Goodnight to you all.”
And if that didn't work?
“Try counting sheep,” Barkley said, as images of lambs with his face superimposed on the animal’s head repeatedly jump over a fence.
Barkley is not expected to play in the Eagles’ Week 18 regular-season finale when Philadelphia hosts the Giants.