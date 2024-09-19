Daniel Jones Says Giants Aren't Freaking Out Over Slow Start to Seeason
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said the players and coaches are well aware of what their record is to start the 2024 season.
While it’s not what they expected or wanted, Jones said the team remains focused on the task at hand, which this weekend is the Cleveland Browns, and he is confident that things will get better.
“No one’s discouraged or no one’s letting that affect our preparation and how hard we work going into the game,” Jones said Wednesday.
“There’s a great energy and feel in the building still, and I think that that’s important–important to our preparation, important to our process, and making sure we’re practicing well and preparing to play well.”
For the second year in a row, the Giants came out of the gate slowly when it came to playing complementary football. The first week, the offense struggled to do much of anything, managing only six points.
Last week, the offense played better, scoring three touchdowns (including Jones’s first multi-touchdown game since Week 2 of the 2023 season), but the defense struggled with 11 missed tackles, an inability to stop the run outside of the 20s, and getting off the field on third down, especially on third-and-long where five of their seven third downs allowed occurred when the Commanders needed at least ten yards.
The Giants though have been focused on making corrections to their game and although no one is happy about the 0-2 start, they understand that they are still in the NFC East race and that if they can clean up the issues that have held them back, they can be competitive in the division.
“We know the record, but it’s a long season, and we’ve got a good football team,” Jones said. “We have a high standard for ourselves and what we can be, what this team can be. We’re confident in getting things going and we’re working hard to do that.
“Nobody’s happy with where we are, from a record standpoint, but we understand what we need to do to turn it around and catch some momentum,” he added.
Jones, who ditched his pracice beard for a clean shaven look, said there is a sense of focus and calm in the building despite the 0-2 start.
“No one’s freaking out. I think we understand that in order to get where we need to go, we need to focus on what we’re doing from a preparation standpoint and then it’s about going out and playing well on Sunday.
"I expect us to respond well, play well, come out ready to go and play a good game. That's what we all expect. I think we've got to have a good week at practice. We had a good start today, and we'll build off of it."