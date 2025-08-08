Darius Alexander Will Look to Make Noise on NY Giants' Defense in Preseason
Many fan bases have the privilege of brushing off preseason games. Their squads have already built a successful culture and are well-positioned for the 2025 NFL campaign, but the New York Giants do not have that luxury.
The team’s upcoming three exhibition games, which kick off in a Saturday afternoon matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, are quite important when looking at the big picture. This team has crucial objectives to complete before its regular season begins on September 7, with player development ranking high among them.
Naturally, there will be a lot of focus on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Fans will also closely monitor how former top-10 draft pick Evan Neal performs at guard.
But there is another young player who is intent on proving himself in the coming weeks, and how he progresses could have a major effect on the Giants' defense.
Darius Alexander is a must-watch talent during the rest of this month. The 24-year-old defensive tackle out of Toledo has had an uneven training camp thus far, but he can improve his standing with an impressive showing in preseason play.
And that is exactly what the organization needs him to do. Incumbent Rakeem Nunez-Roches is far from being the future at this point in his career, and was part of the team’s struggles against the run.
The Giants gave up the sixth-most rushing yards last season, allowing opponents to average 136.2 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. They need to bring pressure into the backfield and do so at the first level. The Giants tabbed Alexander as a potential solution to their problem.
Now, he must prove them right.
Alexander is eyeing a key role with NY Giants
Alexander was a late bloomer in college, spending time as a rotational defensive lineman before earning full-time starting duties in 2023. By the time he played his final game with the Toledo Rockets last year, the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder established himself as one of the top run-stoppers in the country.
New York general manager Joe Schoen pounced at the chance to scoop him up with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the versatile production is notable -- three and a half sacks, 40 combined tackles, a pick six, four pass breakups, and an excellent 91.1 run defense grade in 2024 -- the team is also enamored with his physical traits.
Alexander boasts a unique and coveted mix of size and athleticism. Those tools are only amplified through his on-field intensity. He has the balanced skill set to make a noticeable impact in multiple spots on the field, including lining up alongside franchise pillar Dexter Lawrence II.
The Giants believe in Alexander. They just hope he can bloom into a trustworthy starter a bit quicker than he did in Toledo. The second-team All-MAC selection will turn 25 on August 26. Management will exercise some patience, but there is an added sense of urgency for older prospects.
The initial expectation was that Alexander might require less time to acclimate himself due to his wealth of college experience, but he still needs to hone his game before assuming a big role. Training camp is not over, though.
Alexander can inch up the depth chart and learn vital lessons during preseason competition. If the rookie can morph into the disrupting force he was with the Rockets, then the Giants should have a well-rounded and potentially elite D-line at their disposal.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.