Darius Slayton Urges Patience Following NY Giants Disappointing Showing
New year, same results for the New York Giants, who are looking to put their 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders behind them when they return to work on Wednesday to start preparing for their Week 2 game at Dallas.
While calls for change have started to reach a feverish pitch, particularly at quarterback, veteran receiver and team co-captain Darius Slayton, who had just one target in the loss, isn’t ready to panic just yet.
“Every year is its own year, every game is its own game,” Slayton told reporters on a video call Monday.
“Obviously, I see how you can get there as far as a narrative goes. But the reasons we didn't win or execute as well in that game are different from any other game where we didn't perform as we wanted.
“So, we have to address those reasons why (Sunday) didn't go the way we wanted to go and then correct those this week, going forward into our next game.”
Unfortunately, the problems blocking the Giants’ forward progress seem to be the same as last year–poor pass protection, some questionable strategy such as not having starting quarterback Russell Wilson slide around the pocket more, poor red zone production, and a run defense that was once again ineffective, continue to haunt the Giants.
“Yeah, I think whether it was penalties or lack of execution or just different little things that derailed a couple of drives we had,” Slayton acknowledged.
“Then obviously, we got down in the red zone two times and weren't able to get the ball in the end zone. Or, we probably have a better feeling about yesterday than we do today. But a lot of those things just come down to individual execution on a play-by-play basis.”
Darius Slayton Defends Russell Wilson Amid Calls for Change
The Giants will look to flush their third-straight sluggish start to a season on Sunday with a trip to Dallas, which becomes even more of a must-win for them if they’re to get back on track to relevancy.
Despite the struggles on offense, head coach Brian Daboll is sticking with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback, a move Slayton endorses.
“I think that's the natural thing these days in the sport of football, which is unfortunate at all levels of football, even at the college level, the pro level, is that everybody wants new as soon as they think that things aren't going well,” Slayton said.
“But the reality is, things take time, and not everything is just a 9-1-1 situation. We have good coaches.
"We have a good quarterback in Russell Wilson, and it's one week. I think that in the history of football, if you look at it, it hasn't always served people well to just throw people in the fire, because I know that I wouldn't want to be thrown in the fire like that.
“Obviously, Jaxson believes in himself. He obviously believes he's a good football player. We believe he's a good football player, but at the same time, this league is hard, this league is tough, and you see players get chewed up and spit out all the time by this league, which is something I would never want to happen to him.”
As the team moves ahead with Wilson into an insanely difficult stretch at the start of the year, they must resolve their inability to move the football and put points on the scoreboard.
The Cowboys were a middle-of-the-road team in terms of their offense last season, but have shown they can sling it around against the Giants’ secondary, which was also exposed in the loss.
If they can’t, the groans for a massive quarterback change will only grow louder, and then the ticking of the time clock will start to speed up more for Daboll to make his saving move.
That’s what remains an outsider perspective on what needs to be done for the Giants not to fall into another 0-2 start and a complete landslide in the standings.
To the players inside the building, their captain in Slayton is pushing the message that while the team must be urgent to not let their campaign slip away, they don’t have to sound the emergency alarms to do that.
“Urgency, sometimes you associate that with change, but there are other times where it's not change, it's who's doing it, just doing it better.”
“Urgency doesn’t always mean, ‘Oh, we got to fix this and fix that, change this and change that.’” Slayton said.
“No, sometimes you have the right people, you have the right things established, you have the right culture, you have the right everything aligned, and it's just a matter of people doing better.
“Doing more better is what ultimately wins football games, which is when one team does more things better than the other team for four quarters, and that's all we have to do.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.