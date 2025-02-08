Eli Manning Reveals an Unexpected Sense of Pride Over Hall of Fame Vote
While scores of New York Giants fans are upset over the Hall of Fame snub of quarterback Eli Manning, Manning himself is at peace with it.
It’s probably fair to say he’s even proud of how the vote turned out, even though he didn’t make the final ten candidates, let alone the final class as selected by a group of over 40 voters.
That’s what a reporter from TMZ Sports managed to get out of the unflappable Manning as the retired quarterback confidently strolled down Bourbon Street in New Orleans, appearing not to have a care in the world.
“I am happy for the guys that got in,” the New Orleans native told the reporter when asked how he felt about being snubbed by the Hall of Fame voters.
Then, turning on that old Manning wit as only Manning can, he joked, “I feel like I was part of the moment because (Vikings defensive end) Jared Allen got in. He sacked me so many times I feel like I helped him get in. So, I feel like I got to be happy about that.”
(For the record, Allen recorded three sacks and seven hits in regular season play against Manning. But to Manning, who had to absorb those hits and sacks, it’s understandable why he might feel he was sacked so many times by the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame member.)
Trying to get serious, the reporter asked Manning if he believed he might eventually hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
Manning once again didn’t miss a beat.
“Yeah,’ Manning said, dodging the question as though it were Allen coming after him to sack him for a loss. “I'm walking down Bourbon Street right now. You got the Super Bowl in my hometown in New Orleans. Life's good.”
