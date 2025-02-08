Giants Country

Eli Manning Reveals an Unexpected Sense of Pride Over Hall of Fame Vote

Eli Manning wasn't voted into the Hall of Fame, but he joked about being instrumental in helping one of the new members earn pro football immortality.

Patricia Traina

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning reacts after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning reacts after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While scores of New York Giants fans are upset over the Hall of Fame snub of quarterback Eli Manning, Manning himself is at peace with it.

It’s probably fair to say he’s even proud of how the vote turned out, even though he didn’t make the final ten candidates, let alone the final class as selected by a group of over 40 voters.

That’s what a reporter from TMZ Sports managed to get out of the unflappable Manning as the retired quarterback confidently strolled down Bourbon Street in New Orleans, appearing not to have a care in the world.  

“I am happy for the guys that got in,” the New Orleans native told the reporter when asked how he felt about being snubbed by the Hall of Fame voters. 

Then, turning on that old Manning wit as only Manning can, he joked, “I feel like I was part of the moment because (Vikings defensive end) Jared Allen got in. He sacked me so many times I feel like I helped him get in. So, I feel like I got to be happy about that.”

Eli Manning, Jared Allen
Jan 3, 2010; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks to the ball after he was sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen (69) and defensive end Brian Robison (96) in the third quarter at the Metrodome. Officials ruled Manning down. Vikings win 44-7. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

(For the record, Allen recorded three sacks and seven hits in regular season play against Manning. But to Manning, who had to absorb those hits and sacks, it’s understandable why he might feel he was sacked so many times by the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame member.)

Trying to get serious, the reporter asked Manning if he believed he might eventually hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.  

Manning once again didn’t miss a beat.

“Yeah,’ Manning said, dodging the question as though it were Allen coming after him to sack him for a loss. “I'm walking down Bourbon Street right now. You got the Super Bowl in my hometown in New Orleans. Life's good.”

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

