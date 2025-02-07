Giants QB Eli Manning Shunned by Hall of Fame Voters
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s opportunity to be immortalized in Canton will have to wait another year.
Manning, who made it to the finalist round for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, did not receive the minimum 80% affirmative votes needed to become a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.
Manning was one of six first-time finalists in modern history. The others were linebacker Luke Kuechly (Panthers), receiver Steve Smith (Panthers), linebacker Terrell Suggs (Ravens), kicker Adam Vinatieri (Patriots and Colts), and offensive lineman Marshal Yanda (Ravens).
Manning had two Super Bowl victories and, with it, two MVPs to his name. His other career accomplishments include the third-longest starting streak among quarterbacks (210 games) and the tenth-longest among all players in league history.
He also ranks 16th in fourth-quarter comebacks with 27 and 12th in game-winning drives with 37, which includes five fourth-quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives, tied for the most in the 2011 season when he also threw for a career-high 4,933 yards.
But agree or disagree, several aspects likely worked against Manning’s candidacy, including his 117-117 regular-season record, 244 career interceptions, and the fact that he was never voted league MVP, won the league passing yardage title, or named a first- or second-team AL-Pro during his 16-year career.
Manning, who was always Mr. Cool in the face of pressure on the field, insisted that he wasn’t going to worry about the outcome of the vote.
“It would be a great honor to be elected to the Hall of Fame, but it's one of those deals where I'm not getting hopes up,” he said. “I'm not setting big celebrations, one way or the other.
"I'm going to New Orleans, like I'd be going every year I've been to the Super Bowl that I've gone the last 20 years to the Super Bowl, so kind of the same schedule as normal.”
Four former players were voted into the Hall of Fame: cornerback Eric Allen (Eagles, Saints, Raiders), defensive end Jared Allen (Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Panthers), tight end Antonio Gates (Chargers), and receiver Sterling Sharpe (Packers).
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe are the first brothers to be voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sharpe represented the Seniors category.
Manning will have some stiff competition in 2026 for inclusion into Canton, which will include Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, whom the Giants sent to the then-San Diego Chargers in the famous draft day trade that brought Manning to the franchise.
Manning didn't even make the cut to seven. Vinatieri, Torry Holt, Kuechly, and Willie Anderson made the cut, which means all four are automatic finalists next year per the new Hall of Fame voting process. That leaves 11 spots available for the Class of 2026 finalists.