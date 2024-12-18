Falcons Name Michael Penix, Jr. Starting Quarterback vs. Giants
The identity of the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Giants has been revealed, and it will be rookie Michael Penix, Jr.
"We have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward," head coach Raheem Morris said, per the Falcons’ official team website.
"This was a football decision, and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants."
The possibility of Morris switching from veteran Kirk Cousins to Penix first surfaced when the head coach declined to name a starter on Tuesday when he spoke to local reporters following the team’s return from their 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Falcons stand 7-7, having snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over the Raiders. They currently trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) for the lead in the NFC South.
Cousins, who signed a four-year $180 million contract last offseason, has thrown at least one interception in five consecutive games.
He leads the league in that stat with 16. Nine of those interceptions have come over the last five weeks. Also, in that period, Cousins threw just one touchdown pass.
Cousins’s struggles led Morris to tell reporters that they had to play better at that position, being careful not to mention any names.
Penix, 3-of-5 at the NFL level, led the NCAA in passing yards in 2023 with the Washington Huskies. Giants head coach Brian Daboll had a chance to watch PEnix up close and personal during the quarterback’s pro day last year.
“He's a very productive player. He could throw it in all three levels. Very accurate. Obviously, had a lot of good players around him. But I thought he really gave those guys chances down the field,” DAboll said when asked what he liked about Penix.
“Intermediate throws, threw the ball effortlessly. Was athletic. I wouldn’t say they used him on a lot of runs, more of a drop-back, play-action guy. But fairly athletic enough to do a variety of things. … I thought he was a good prospect.”
But Penix was obviously not good enough for the Giants to consider drafting him, even if it meant trading down a few spots to have a chance at him. On Sunday, Penix will look to show the Giants that they made a mistake in not selecting him in the draft.