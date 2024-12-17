Will Giants See Falcons Rookie QB Michael Penix, Jr. on Sunday?
The New York Giants, who did extensive work on all the quarterbacks of the 2024 draft class before pivoting to receiver Malik Nabers, could very well be facing one of those signal callers they reportedly heavily scouted.
That would be Atlanta’s Michael Penix, Jr., whom the Falcons selected tenth overall despite signing free agent veteran Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract last offseason.
Cousins has been struggling under center for the Falcons, throwing nine interceptions to just one touchdown pass in his last five games.
Although the Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak during their Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders, 15-9, they had to hold off a late game surge by the Raiders, over whom the Falcons had a 15-3 lead late into the fourth quarter.
As a result, the veteran quarterback’s play has drawn criticism from Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.
“He’s got to play better,” Morris told reporters. “He wants to play better. We have to find a way to get him to play better. We will get to work tomorrow. We have to play better at the quarterback position.”
Morris’s words don’t necessarily mean he’ll make a change at quarterback before the Giants visit on Sunday.
But until he says otherwise, the possibility exists that having Penix, who is 3 of 5 in two games played for 38 yards, go against a banged-up Giants defense could provide the perfect scenario for the rookie to make his NFL debut as a starter.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was at Penix’s pro day, came away impressed with what he saw from Penix during his up-close look at him.
“He's a very productive player. He could throw it in all three levels. Very accurate,” Daboll said on Monday.
“Obviously, had a lot of good players around him. But I thought he really gave those guys chances down the field. Intermediate throws--threw the ball effortlessly. Was athletic. I wouldn’t say they used him on a lot of runs, more of a drop-back, play-action guy. But fairly athletic enough to do a variety of things.”
Given that the Giants passed on Penix, who was on the board when they went on the clock at No. 6, it's clear they had a higher grade on the receivers at that point after failing to move up in the draft for one of Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
It’s also fair to wonder if maybe the Giants thought they’d have some quarterback options in the second round, but that was not the case as Penix, J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix both came off the board, Penix at No. 8, McCarthy to the Vikings at No. 10, and Nix to the Broncos at No. 12.