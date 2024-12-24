Five Things the New York Giants Should Wish for This Holiday Season
The holidays are a time for wishlists and fresh starts. While kids dream of gifts under the tree and families hope for warmth and togetherness, the New York Giants have a holiday list of their own—one filled with the building blocks needed to turn a challenging 2024 season into a brighter 2025.
After a year plagued by injuries, offensive uncertainty, and defensive struggles, the Giants could use a little holiday magic to get back on track. Here are five wishes the team should make as they look toward the new year.
A Franchise Quarterback
The Giants' unraveling quarterback issue has been a glaring topic this season. After the release of Daniel Jones mid-season, the Giants rotated through the entirety of their quarterback depth chart, including elevating Tim Boyle from the practice squad.
The Giants announced that Tommy DeVito would earn the starting role under center; however, after getting clobbered by the Buccaneers' defense, DeVito began struggling with injuries that forced him to give up his starting role.
Drew Lock became the starter for two games, throwing for 405 yards and two interceptions and being sacked eight times. In line with the Giants' misfortune, Lock was injured against the Saints and was replaced by DeVito once again.
However, DeVito's time ended quickly after he suffered a concussion against the Ravens, and the Giants were left with one option—Boyle. In his lone start, Boyle managed just 123 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and was sacked once.
The Giants are ranked nearly last in the league in passing offense, averaging just 185.1 passing yards per game and 9.4 yards per reception, managing a paltry nine receiving touchdowns on the season—yes, single-digit passing touchdowns heading into Week 16.
The Giants will have a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing them to hopefully find a long-term solution at quarterback.
With top prospects like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward expected to be available, the Giants have a chance to address their most pressing need.
A Better Secondary
The Giants' secondary has been porous, allowing opposing quarterbacks to exploit their coverage week after week. Heading into Week 16, the defense ranks near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed, surrendering an average of 256.5 yards per game through the air and 11 yards per reception.
Even more alarming, the Giants have allowed opponents to catch 75.5% of targets downfield (Pro Football Focus) and have forced just two interceptions, raising a red flag to their coverage competence.
Upgrading the secondary would provide a much-needed boost to the defense.
A Run Defense
This season, stopping the run has been another Achilles' heel for the Giants. The team ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed per game, and has surrendered an average of 143.7 yards on the ground.
They are tied for 31st in yards per carry and have allowed 4.9 yards per attempt. In several games, opposing running backs have run rampant, exposing the team's inability to control the line of scrimmage.
The Giants' defense has allowed 18 20-plus-yard runs and five 40-plus-yard runs this season, with a handful of them due to poor tackling and angles. They have missed 74 tackles so far this season, resulting in a 14.7% missed tackle rate per Pro Football Focus.
A more effective run defense would not only prevent opponents from controlling the clock but also give the Giants' offense more opportunities to score.
No More Injuries
If there's one area where the Giants have truly suffered this season, it's injuries. Both the offense and defense have been decimated.
On offense, injuries to linemen and skill position players have disrupted any chance of building continuity. The quarterback situation has been particularly dire, with DeVito battling a forearm injury before suffering a concussion and Lock sustaining a foot injury, leaving the team scrambling for options under center.
The defense hasn't fared much better, with starters missing games and backups struggling to fill the gaps.
Notable players lost to injury include left tackle Andrew Thomas, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, safety Tyler Nubin, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The team currently has 15 players on injured reserve (IR) and 14 players listed as questionable, including Tyrone Tracy Jr., Brian Burns, Bobby Okereke, Deonte Banks, and Cor'Dale Flott. The injuries have obliterated the team's depth, forcing young players to fill big roles and exposing the lack of depth on the roster.
A healthier 2025 season would allow the Giants to properly evaluate their roster without constantly disrupting lineup changes.
A More Consistent Offensive Line
A franchise quarterback and a productive offense are only as good as the protection up front, and the Giants' offensive line has been inconsistent at best. Daniel Jones was sacked 24 times in just eight games before his release.
Lock has been sacked nine times. DeVito, across three games, was brought down six times, while Tim Boyle was sacked once in his only game. Altogether, the Giants' offensive line has allowed 40 total sacks this season, resulting in a loss of 252 yards.
The offensive line has struggled to keep a clean pocket this season—and for many previous seasons—giving the quarterback one more thing to worry about under center—pressure.
Jermaine Eluemunor, Greg Van Roten, and John Michael Schmitz Jr. have allowed a combined 84 pressures, 51 hurries, 18 QB hits, and 15 sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus.
Although injuries have eaten up much of the Giants linemen, the depth chart must be more reliable to ensure more consistent protection when the inevitable happens.
A consistent offensive line would improve the passing game and help establish a more effective ground attack.