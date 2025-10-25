Former NFL QB Alex Smith Has This Concern Regarding Giants QB Jaxson Dart
Every rookie quarterback faces obstacles. Teams and fan bases anticipate this and do their best to prepare for it. But New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has endured an avalanche of adversity in his first four starts, forcing him to get creative right away.
The No. 25 overall pick completed only two passes to receiver Malik Nabers before watching his top wide receiver suffer a torn ACL. Dart then lost Darius Slayton to a hamstring injury for a couple of weeks, though he's on track to be back this weekend against Philadelphia.
And yet, the former Ole Miss star somehow owns a 2-2 record since becoming the starter. Dart continues to improvise and keep drives alive with his athleticism, instincts, and fearlessness. He is passing the eye test, but a former Pro Bowl signal-caller does not think this approach is sustainable.
"I love what Jaxson Dart's been doing... but for me it's just way too much recess {ball}," Alex Smith, now an analyst for ESPN, said on Sunday NFL Countdown before the Giants' gut-wrenching 33-32 loss versus the Denver Broncos.
"He's done a phenomenal job of making plays, but there is no structure. {Head coach} Brian Daboll, you're supposed to be this offensive genius. Can we scheme some stuff open? Everything is a playground — run around and make a play. ... You're going to get him killed."
Dart's intrepid nature is a major reason players and fans are proud to have him under center, but it has also sent him to the blue medical tent multiple times in his young NFL career.
The 22-year-old frequently absorbs big hits instead of sliding or throwing the ball away. Compensating for a depleted pass-catching unit and inconsistent play-calling will only increase his injury risk. Something has to change quickly.
Smith's concerns are certainly valid, but are the Giants presently equipped to protect Dart?
The NY Giants need to preserve their future
Although New York is obviously limited schematically without Nabers on the field, Daboll and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka must still devise a game plan that makes life as easy as possible for their young quarterback.
It is their responsibility to design plays that free up receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, tight end Theo Johnson, and the rest of the receiving targets, including the running backs.
The Giants find themselves in a tough situation, but perhaps more effective play-calling can mitigate the damage.
The coaching staff cannot magnify the squad's glaring weaknesses. Dart already has so much going against him.
He needs the play-callers to help him out. Acquiring another wideout could make a big difference as well. Unless adjustments are made, Dart will likely play hero ball.
That is not how one develops a potential franchise cornerstone. The First-Team All-SEC selection is getting by with skill and moxie -- throwing for 791 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 178 yards and three scores -- but NFL defenses will catch up to him without the structure that Smith advocates.
Stability is essential, and it has been missing in the Giants' offense for way too long. Daboll got this head coaching gig by putting a talented, versatile quarterback in a position to succeed. How he handles that foremost objective this season could determine his career trajectory.
Ideally, Dart will be able to play a more straightforward brand of football when New York (2-5) visits the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) this Sunday.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.