Former NFL QB Believes Dart, Skattebo Will Bring Giants a Super Bowl
The New York Giants have transformed the identity of their franchise in less than a month, thanks to a pair of rookies.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo have injected the Giants with youthful swagger and, more importantly, hope.
Dart has achieved an impressive 2-1 record since being named the Giants’ starter, and he’s benefited greatly from having Skattebo as “Robin” to his “Batman.”
Skattebo has tallied 236 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games, averaging four yards per carry.
The threat of Skattebo has forced opposing defenses to respect New York’s run game, making things easier on Dart.
Skattebo and Dart fit well together in a football sense, and their exuberant personalities also seem to mesh. It’s a match made in football heaven for Giants fans these days.
It’s also a duo that former NFL QB Robert Griffin III believes will deliver a Super Bowl to New York. Griffin said as much during a recent episode of his Outta Pocket with RG3 podcast.
When asked if Dart is the franchise quarterback that the Giants have been looking for since Eli Manning, Griffin responded affirmatively.
“Jaxson Dart is the franchise quarterback for the New York Giants,” he said.
“And I'll take it a step further. I think Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo will bring a Super Bowl championship to New York before it's all said and done.”
For Griffin, it’s Dart’s confidence and Skattebo’s fearlessness that help set the duo apart.
“When you look at them, it’s the moxie,” Griffin said.
“(Dart has) this air of confidence about him that really sprinkles down to everybody else on the team. And then you bring in Cam Skattebo … this is a running back who runs through brick walls.”
Giants face a big test against the Broncos
If the Dart- and Skattebo-led Giants are going to grow into a Super Bowl contender, as Griffin predicted, they’ll have to learn to win on the road.
New York will be looking for its first road win of the season on Sunday in Denver against a formidable Broncos squad led by Sean Payton.
It’s an opportunity for Dart, Skattebo, and the rest of Big Blue to question anyone suggesting that New York’s 2-1 record since Dart took over is but a fluke.
Directly tied to the success (or failure) of Dart and Skattebo, of course, is the Giants' offensive line, which has been an improving unit this season. New York's O-line has been solid in its protection of Dart.
The return of left tackle Andrew Thomas to full-time duty in Week 4 and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor's ongoing excellence in 2025 have given Dart a chance to thrive in the pocket, and Skattebo consistent opportunities for positive yardage.
If this line can continue improving, and Dart and Skattebo can stay healthy, the Giants' offense has a higher ceiling than many people realize.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.