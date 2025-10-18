Giants Country

Former NFL QB Believes Dart, Skattebo Will Bring Giants a Super Bowl

The Giants have a new and exciting rookie duo that has made watching the team fun again.

Colin Keane

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrate Skattebo's touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrate Skattebo's touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants have transformed the identity of their franchise in less than a month, thanks to a pair of rookies.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo have injected the Giants with youthful swagger and, more importantly, hope. 

Dart has achieved an impressive 2-1 record since being named the Giants’ starter, and he’s benefited greatly from having Skattebo as “Robin” to his “Batman.” 

Skattebo has tallied 236 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games, averaging four yards per carry.

The threat of Skattebo has forced opposing defenses to respect New York’s run game, making things easier on Dart.

Skattebo and Dart fit well together in a football sense, and their exuberant personalities also seem to mesh. It’s a match made in football heaven for Giants fans these days.

It’s also a duo that former NFL QB Robert Griffin III believes will deliver a Super Bowl to New York. Griffin said as much during a recent episode of his Outta Pocket with RG3 podcast.

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When asked if Dart is the franchise quarterback that the Giants have been looking for since Eli Manning, Griffin responded affirmatively

“Jaxson Dart is the franchise quarterback for the New York Giants,” he said.

“And I'll take it a step further. I think Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo will bring a Super Bowl championship to New York before it's all said and done.”

For Griffin, it’s Dart’s confidence and Skattebo’s fearlessness that help set the duo apart.

“When you look at them, it’s the moxie,” Griffin said.

“(Dart has) this air of confidence about him that really sprinkles down to everybody else on the team. And then you bring in Cam Skattebo … this is a running back who runs through brick walls.”

Giants face a big test against the Broncos

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Dart- and Skattebo-led Giants are going to grow into a Super Bowl contender, as Griffin predicted, they’ll have to learn to win on the road.

New York will be looking for its first road win of the season on Sunday in Denver against a formidable Broncos squad led by Sean Payton. 

It’s an opportunity for Dart, Skattebo, and the rest of Big Blue to question anyone suggesting that New York’s 2-1 record since Dart took over is but a fluke.

Directly tied to the success (or failure) of Dart and Skattebo, of course, is the Giants' offensive line, which has been an improving unit this season. New York's O-line has been solid in its protection of Dart.

The return of left tackle Andrew Thomas to full-time duty in Week 4 and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor's ongoing excellence in 2025 have given Dart a chance to thrive in the pocket, and Skattebo consistent opportunities for positive yardage.

If this line can continue improving, and Dart and Skattebo can stay healthy, the Giants' offense has a higher ceiling than many people realize.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a writer for New York Giants On SI. He graduated from Villanova University with a Major degree in English and a Minor degree in Business. Covering NBA, MLB, NFL and college basketball, he has contributed to various outlets including NESN and FanSided.

Home/Big Blue+